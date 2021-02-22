Sabres defense stalwart Jake McCabe out for the season with major knee damage

NEWARK, N.J. – There was no surprise when the Buffalo Sabres gave the official word on Jake McCabe on Monday.

The veteran defenseman's season is over after he tore the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee. The recovery time for the injury is expected to be six to eight months. McCabe was injured in the third period of Saturday's win at New Jersey and he was helped to the dressing room. An MRI exam Sunday in Buffalo revealed the scope of the damage.

"I had tears two nights ago already," coach Ralph Krueger said in his pregame briefing prior to Monday's game against the New York Islanders. "It was pretty clear on the doctor's first assessment we were dealing with a really serious setback. The confirmation just underlines the pain that we feel for the person first and foremost and then the player that we've lost for the season. It's an amazing setback in addition to what the group has gone through after Covid."

It's a tough break for McCabe on multiple levels. At 27, he was averaging 19 minutes, 11 seconds per game and playing some of the best hockey of his career while serving in a respected role as the team's alternate captain and its representative to the NHL Players Association.