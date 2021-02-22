Sabres defense stalwart Jake McCabe is out for the season

NEWARK, N.J. – There was no surprise when the Buffalo Sabres gave the official word on Jake McCabe on Monday.

The veteran defenseman's season is over after he tore the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee. The recovery time for the injury is expected to be six to eight months. McCabe was injured in the third period of Saturday's win at New Jersey and helped to the dressing room. An MRI exam Sunday in Buffalo revealed the scope of the damage.

It's a tough break for McCabe on multiple levels. At 27, he was averaging 19 minutes, 11 seconds per game and playing some of the best hockey of his career while serving in a respected role as the team's alternate captain and its representative to the NHL Players Association.

Of bigger importance is the fact this was the final year of McCabe's contract and he is heading into unrestricted free agency this summer. McCabe was likely looking at a decent raise from his current $2.85 million salary and a good market for his services.

The loss of McCabe leaves the Sabres without both halves of their top defense pair. McCabe's partner, Rasmus Ristolainen, has been out since Jan. 31 due to a battle with Covid-19. McCabe also landed on the Covid list but said he had mild symptoms and returned to the lineup last week.