Sabres dealing with two key injuries: Eichel scratched, Ullmark leaves after first period

Captain Jack Eichel was scratched after the pregame warmup.
Linus Ullmark was scratched after the first period.
The injuries hit just keep on coming for the Buffalo Sabres, who are dealing with two more key losses during Thursday's game against the New Jersey Devils.
Eichel took the morning skate off Thursday for what coach Ralph Krueger termed a maintenance day. The coach said his No. 1 center would be fine for Thursday's game, and Eichel took the pregame warmups in his usual role between Victor Olofsson and Sam Reinhart.
But the warmup apparently didn't go as well as Eichel hoped. Just a couple of minutes before faceoff, Eichel was announced as a scratch for the game.
The Sabres said he was out with a lower-body injury. It appeared Eichel tweaked his ankle during Tuesday's game at New Jersey after a collision with Devils captain Nico Hischier. Eichel was seen flexing his foot on the bench during a television timeout but never left the game.
Riley Sheahan started in Eichel's place between Victor Olofsson and Sam Reinhart. Tage Thompson, who was supposed to be a scratch and did extra work after the morning skate, dressed for the game.
Sheahan then scored the first goal of the game, beating New Jersey goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood with a backhand at 6:28 of the first period. It was his second goal of the season.
Eichel has just two goals but has added 12 assists in 14 games this year. He has struggled for good chunks of the season after missing the first few days of training camp with what's believed to be a shoulder injury.
Rumors of a core muscle injury have surfaced in recent days and coach Ralph Krueger was asked directly after Monday's loss on Long Island if Eichel was playing hurt. The coach said he was not.
Meanwhile, Ullmark stopped all 15 shots he faced in the first period but didn't come out for the second. He made a spectacular glove save on Hischier while diving to his left during the period and team trainers came on the ice to look at him briefly after the save.
Ullmark was chatting with backup Carter Hutton on the bench during the next television timeout but stayed in the game. He did not, however, come out for the second period and Hutton replaced him.
Ullmark entered the game 5-4-2 with a 2.51 goals-against averagewas making his fifth straight start. He made a season-high 41 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Devils in Newark, coming within 28 seconds of his first shutout of the season.
So in three games against the Devils in the last six days, the Sabres have lost four players to injuries: Eichel, Ullmark and defensemen Jake McCabe (knee) and Will Borgen (fractured arm).