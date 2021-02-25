Sabres dealing with two key injuries: Eichel scratched, Ullmark leaves after first period

Eichel has just two goals but has added 12 assists in 14 games this year. He has struggled for good chunks of the season after missing the first few days of training camp with what's believed to be a shoulder injury.

Rumors of a core muscle injury have surfaced in recent days and coach Ralph Krueger was asked directly after Monday's loss on Long Island if Eichel was playing hurt. The coach said he was not.

Meanwhile, Ullmark stopped all 15 shots he faced in the first period but didn't come out for the second. He made a spectacular glove save on Hischier while diving to his left during the period and team trainers came on the ice to look at him briefly after the save.

Ullmark was chatting with backup Carter Hutton on the bench during the next television timeout but stayed in the game. He did not, however, come out for the second period and Hutton replaced him.

Ullmark entered the game 5-4-2 with a 2.51 goals-against averagewas making his fifth straight start. He made a season-high 41 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Devils in Newark, coming within 28 seconds of his first shutout of the season.

So in three games against the Devils in the last six days, the Sabres have lost four players to injuries: Eichel, Ullmark and defensemen Jake McCabe (knee) and Will Borgen (fractured arm).

