Sabres dealing with more uncertainty as Alex Tuch set for debut

“It’s been a long road,” Tuch said. “Coming to a new team, trying to mesh with your teammates but you’re not able to go in and battle, has been difficult. At the same time, I think it’s made it really easy on me coming into a new city. They’ve been very welcoming. I’ve had some ups and downs, like any other rehab process, but I like where I’m at right now and I’m excited to get going here.”

The Sabres earned five of a possible six points during their three-game road trip to Winnipeg, Minnesota and Pittsburgh, capped by an overtime loss to the Penguins in which Buffalo overcame a two-goal deficit in regulation. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Malcolm Subban have stabilized the club’s goaltending, and the Sabres are playing solid team defense in Granato’s first full season as coach.

There will be a caravan of Tuch’s family and friends traveling to Buffalo when he plays his first game in KeyBank Center. He had more than 400 in attendance during his first trip to the city with the Golden Knights in 2018. It’s a day Tuch has been clamoring for since he was a kid watching the heroics of Chris Drury, Daniel Briere and Ryan Miller.