Sabres' Craig Anderson would be 'ecstatic' to stay, but he knows a trade might occur

EDMONTON – When the 300-win milestone was reached and the outdoor festivities around the Heritage Classic were complete, Kevyn Adams, the Buffalo Sabres’ general manager, met with Craig Anderson to discuss the future.
Anderson, the Sabres’ starting goalie, is a pending unrestricted free agent and his services will be coveted by playoff-contending teams leading up to the trade deadline Monday. At 40 years old, Anderson isn’t a long-term solution in net and it’s likely too soon for him to commit to playing a 20th season in the NHL.
Anderson’s situation differs from the Sabres’ other veteran players on expiring contracts. He’s provided the club with stability in net – including a .938 save percentage in four March wins over Toronto, Minnesota and Vegas – and his value extends beyond his play in the crease. Anderson has become an emotional leader for the young club, providing calming words during stoppages in play and intermissions.
On a day filled with snow flurries and wind, in front of more than 26,000 fans and in a tie game after 40 minutes, the Sabres made all the plays. Then they added the exclamation points. It was a 5-2 win over the in-crisis Maple Leafs, a Heritage Classic triumph that will live for all-time as the first outdoor victory in franchise history.
Adams felt he and the organization owed it to Anderson to discuss next steps.
“I think the right thing to do is I have to balance what's best for the organization and where we're at,” Adams told The Buffalo News. “And we still need to accumulate assets and get pieces for the future. But we have to do things the right way. So that's a really important piece.”
Anderson made his preference known during a meeting with Adams before this three-game road trip to Western Canada. While the state of the Sabres could lead to Anderson leaving Buffalo in the coming days, he would be happy to stick around for the remainder of a development season for the Sabres.
“My message to Kevyn was I’ve enjoyed my time here,” Anderson said following the morning skate in Edmonton. “I’ve loved everything about the organization so far from top to bottom. Staff, management, players, owners. Everybody’s rubbed me in the right direction as far as I’ve been treated and as far as how my family has been treated. My message to him was if nothing happens and I stay here, that’s a great thing, too. I would be happy with that. But at the end of the day, he’s got to look out for the organization first and foremost.
“If I’m a piece that returns something to the organization, great, but at the same time, I feel like I created a bond with the players, the staff here that I wouldn’t mind finishing out as well.”
Anderson was the Sabres’ backup plan when Linus Ullmark bolted for Boston on the opening day of free agency in July, but the move proved to be one of Adams’ best last offseason.
Entering Thursday, Anderson owned a 10-8 record with a .907 save percentage and 2.96 goals-against average. It’s not a stretch to say the Sabres would have several more points in the standings if Anderson didn’t miss seven weeks with a neck injury suffered on a collision with San Jose’s Tomas Hertl on Nov. 2.
With 30 saves in a victory over the Golden Knights last week, Anderson became the sixth U.S.-born goalie to reach 300 career wins. He moved into a tie with Mike Richter for fifth with a victory over the Maple Leafs in the Heritage Classic.
Anderson has appeared in 670 games between six teams despite beginning his career with an 0-11-4 record and waiting until 28 years old to become a full-time starter. His tale of perseverance is well known in the Sabres’ locker room. When Anderson reached the milestone, many of his young teammates referred to him as a “legend” on social media.
“Honestly, I thought it came out a lot during the Vegas game, how calm and composed he was,” said Sabres winger Alex Tuch. “He gave the rest of us the confidence to try to lock it down defensively in front of him. ... It really does help when a guy like that with so much experience plays as well as he’s been playing because he’s also a leader in the locker room. He is vocal and he has really helped our team grow and mature off the ice as well.”
There were rumors across the league last summer that Anderson chose to retire before he signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with Buffalo, but he explained early this season that he and his wife, Nicholle, discuss his playing future each summer.
The only difference in July was that a contract offer wasn’t guaranteed. Anderson spent most of last season on the Washington Capitals’ taxi squad, where he mentored the Capitals’ young goaltending duo and continued to work on his craft. When Anderson was called into action because of injury, he proved why he’s still playing at this age.
Anderson even appeared in two playoff games for the Capitals and led the club to an overtime win over Boston in Game 1 of a first-round series. His history of playoff success is one of many reasons why Adams is going to hear from contenders in the coming days.
Anderson is 5-3 in eight games this year with a 2.62 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. That has him at 296 career wins and he's racing with Dallas' Braden Holtby (298) to become the 40th goalie in NHL history to reach 300.
Anderson was remarkable for Ottawa during the Senators’ run to the Eastern Conference finals in 2017, and he has a .929 save percentage in 48 career playoff games. This could be Anderson’s last opportunity to win a Stanley Cup, but he’s not ready to say that he would embrace a move to a contender.
“We’ll cross that bridge if it happens,” said Anderson. “You can’t really put the cart before the horse, right? Right now, my focus is the Buffalo Sabres and making the guys around me compete and play the best they can and get better. If that’s how it’s going to be for the next six weeks, I’m more than ecstatic to stay and be here.”
It’s unclear what the Sabres’ goaltending plan is for next season. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen should be ready for a full-time job, while Devon Levi and Erik Portillo have yet to sign their entry-level contracts. Adams could be in the market for a goalie to work in tandem with Luukkonen as the Sabres move to the next phase of their rebuild.
And while Anderson’s decision on 2022-23 isn’t near, he would be welcomed back to Buffalo.
“For sure, I'd be open to that,” said Adams. “When he was healthy in October, I think right away, he gave our team consistency, gave our team confidence, which, even (Sunday) a couple of those big saves at big times and then we really missed him for obvious reasons, when he was hurt, just from the play. Then he's come back in the lineup and in our locker room, it kind of like hit me again what he means even besides being on the ice, just the mentoring and talking to players. … If he came to me and said, ‘I still feel good,’ it's definitely something I'd be open to.”