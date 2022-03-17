Sabres' Craig Anderson would be 'ecstatic' to stay, but he knows a trade might occur

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Sabres' Craig Anderson becomes sixth U.S.-born goalie to 300 wins When the discarded Jack Eichel jersey was removed from the ice, and some fans filed to the e…

With 30 saves in a victory over the Golden Knights last week, Anderson became the sixth U.S.-born goalie to reach 300 career wins. He moved into a tie with Mike Richter for fifth with a victory over the Maple Leafs in the Heritage Classic.

Anderson has appeared in 670 games between six teams despite beginning his career with an 0-11-4 record and waiting until 28 years old to become a full-time starter. His tale of perseverance is well known in the Sabres’ locker room. When Anderson reached the milestone, many of his young teammates referred to him as a “legend” on social media.

“Honestly, I thought it came out a lot during the Vegas game, how calm and composed he was,” said Sabres winger Alex Tuch. “He gave the rest of us the confidence to try to lock it down defensively in front of him. ... It really does help when a guy like that with so much experience plays as well as he’s been playing because he’s also a leader in the locker room. He is vocal and he has really helped our team grow and mature off the ice as well.”

There were rumors across the league last summer that Anderson chose to retire before he signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with Buffalo, but he explained early this season that he and his wife, Nicholle, discuss his playing future each summer.