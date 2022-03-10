Sabres' Craig Anderson becomes sixth U.S.-born goalie to 300 wins

Anderson has stabilized the Sabres' goaltending when he's in the crease, totaling nine wins in 16 appearances. He's played for six different teams, not including two that acquired him on waivers earlier in his career, and he wasn't a full-time starter until he was 28 years old.

Rumors circulated last summer that Anderson was going to retire after a season mostly spent on the Washington Capitals' taxi squad. He signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with Buffalo during the final hours on the opening day of free agency.

"I'm just fortunate and thankful for each year that I get to play," said Anderson. "I learn a lot each year. I learned from the guys and learn about myself. And at the end of the day, I'm still having fun. Again, if you do what you love, it's not work."

His teammates stood with Anderson as the video played.

"Yeah, that's special," said Peyton Krebs. "I've got to know Craig here pretty well. We've gone out to dinner a few times here. He's a great guy. For him to come here, 21st season, that just shows the guy right there and his passion towards hockey, towards his teammates. Nothing but great things to say about that guy.

"For him to get his 300th win was against Vegas of all teams, too, that was special."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.