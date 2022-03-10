Sabres' Craig Anderson becomes sixth U.S.-born goalie to 300 wins

When the discarded Jack Eichel jersey was removed from the ice, and some fans filed to the exits, a video began to play on the KeyBank Center scoreboard.
Craig Anderson's family and friends, including those from his 19-year career in the NHL, were shown congratulating the 40-year-old goaltender for the milestone he reached with the Buffalo Sabres' 3-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.
Anderson became the sixth U.S.-born goaltender to win 300 games, a mark reached by only 39 others in NHL history.
From the backyard, to the @NHL.Congratulations from some special people 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/fhwh3XD1Yl— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 11, 2022
"It's a great moment to take it and just enjoy it," said Anderson, 40. "You just don't know how the game is going to go. You don't know how the night, what the future holds. But you try to stay in the moment as best you can and take it all in. And that's pretty much what you do in those types of situations."
The Sabres' victory wouldn't be possible without the stellar play of Anderson, who made 30 saves to snap the club's two-game skid. He was the difference-maker for Buffalo when it was down to 10 forwards with Rasmus Asplund injured and John Hayden serving a five-minute major for fighting.
Anderson has stabilized the Sabres' goaltending when he's in the crease, totaling nine wins in 16 appearances. He's played for six different teams, not including two that acquired him on waivers earlier in his career, and he wasn't a full-time starter until he was 28 years old.
Rumors circulated last summer that Anderson was going to retire after a season mostly spent on the Washington Capitals' taxi squad. He signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with Buffalo during the final hours on the opening day of free agency.
"I'm just fortunate and thankful for each year that I get to play," said Anderson. "I learn a lot each year. I learned from the guys and learn about myself. And at the end of the day, I'm still having fun. Again, if you do what you love, it's not work."
His teammates stood with Anderson as the video played.
"Yeah, that's special," said Peyton Krebs. "I've got to know Craig here pretty well. We've gone out to dinner a few times here. He's a great guy. For him to come here, 21st season, that just shows the guy right there and his passion towards hockey, towards his teammates. Nothing but great things to say about that guy.
"For him to get his 300th win was against Vegas of all teams, too, that was special."