Sabres' Cozens wants to help more offensively in final weeks of rookie season

Dylan Cozens was in the visitors' dressing room with his Buffalo Sabres teammates while the Washington Capitals honored future Hall of Fame center Nicklas Backstrom with a video tribute and ceremony ahead of his 1,000th NHL game Thursday night.
Cozens, a 20-year-old rookie, was mentally preparing to start the game for the Sabres, pivoting a forward line alongside fellow up-and-coming forwards Anders Bjork and Arttu Ruotsalainen. Hours earlier, interim coach Don Granato urged the trio to not pay any attention to the opposition, no matter how accomplished or talented they may be.
The Buffalo Sabres surprised the Washington Capitals, 5-2, Thursday night in Capital One Arena.
The moment was not too big for Cozens following the pregame pageantry inside Capital One Arena. Backstrom won the opening faceoff ahead of the two teams’ final matchup this season, but it was Cozens who led the Sabres to a 5-2 win over the Cup-contending Capitals.
Cozens, appearing in his 28th game during a trying first season in the NHL, assisted on two goals, including a key second-period one-timer by Bjork, to help the Sabres improve to 5-2-3 in their last 10 games.
“Obviously, my rookie year being in the NHL, the first thing I wanted to do was just prove I can play at this level, show that I was responsible defensively,” Cozens said following practice Friday in KeyBank Center. “Once I kind of showed that, I think I want to take the next step in my offensive game. Obviously, I’ve had a lot of things going on this season, but I’ve been able to watch a lot of games and just learn from watching. I’m happy where my game is at right now.”
The road to a prominent role was dotted with potholes for the former seventh overall draft pick. Between Cozens’ time with Canada ahead of the IIHF World Junior Championship and the Sabres’ two-week Covid-19 pause, he has quarantined alone in a hotel for almost a month.
Cozens missed three games after being one of nine Sabres placed on the NHL’s Covid-19 protocol list in February. He also sat for a combined 10 games because of separate upper-body injuries, including a recent six-game absence stemming from a hit by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers.
Cozens was incensed after the latest injury. From March 2020 through mid-July, Cozens used the terrain around his hometown, Whitehorse, Yukon, to build the necessary strength to endure the grind of a full NHL season. No amount of on-ice training can prepare a player for a truncated 56-game schedule that has impacted recovery, though.
The latest setback did not linger. Cozens has been exceptional in three games since returning to the lineup, collecting four assists while averaging 15:46 of ice time and using his speed to beat even the most talented opponents, including Backstrom.
During that span, Cozens has been on the ice for five goals at 5-on-5 and owns an impressive 54.4% on-ice 5-on-5 shot attempt differential. He ranked third among all Sabres forwards in on-ice 5-on-5 shot quality share, trailing only Bjork and Jeff Skinner. Cozens was also fourth among forwards in ice time in those situations.
“He has explosive speed, which I think we're seeing more and more of,” Granato said. “It's been evident to us just in the last few weeks. We're seeing him explode, and that speed discrepancy of speed between him and his competitors is much more impactful, much more evident and easy to see.”
On Thursday night against the playoff-ready Capitals, Cozens had an 85.71% 5-on-5 shot attempt differential and 87.63% 5-on-5 on-ice shot quality share against Backstrom, a 33-year-old center with 972 career points in 14 NHL seasons.
Cozens’ offensive talents have emerged more frequently now that he knows how to defend in the NHL. While Cozens has only four goals and six assists, he ranks fifth among all qualifying Sabres forwards (at least 20 games played) this season in Evolving-Hockey.com’s metric goals above replacement, which places a value on a player's overall contributions to a team.
His growth has been noticeable recently, beginning Sunday afternoon in his first game back. Cozens chased down a loose puck after a Flyers turnover and skated to the high slot before passing to Ruotsalainen, whose one-timer from the right circle tied the score in the second period.
“He’s told us don’t worry about making mistakes,” Cozens said of Granato. “Go out and use your skills and play. That’s what we’re doing. It’s development for us right now. Just getting better and trying to reach our ceiling. We’re just going out there and playing with lots of confidence. It’s a lot of fun to play right now.”
With the Sabres clinging to a one-goal lead Thursday, Cozens retrieved a puck in the left circle of the offensive zone, turned around and sent a five-foot pass to Bjork, who made it 4-2 with a one-timer that beat goalie Vitek Vanecek short side.
“He’s a great player,” said Bjork, who described Cozens as a “workhorse.” “He’s tenacious. He has incredible skill. I think that will continue to show.”
With first-line center Jack Eichel out for the season and Curtis Lazar traded to Boston, Cozens will get valuable reps at center over the Sabres’ final 13 games. It’s another chapter in a well-executed development plan by the Sabres, who chose to have Cozens begin his NHL career at right wing alongside former Stanley Cup champion Eric Staal.
Cozens was tasked with learning the nuances of defending at this level and showed he can make an impact in the top or bottom six. He wasn’t moved to center until March 8, the day after Eichel suffered what would be a season-ending injury. In addition to promising underlying metrics at center, Cozens has won 53.4% of his faceoffs.
“I think that was really good for me,” Cozens said of starting at right wing. “There’s lots of responsibility playing center, and I had just been coming on the wing learning the speed of the game and learning how to defend on the wing. It was big for me to start and once I gained more confidence, moving to center was good for me. That’s the position I want to play, so I’m happy to be there right now.”
Though Cozens is averaging only 13:40 of ice time per game, those minutes are likely to increase as he moves further from the injury. A prominent role is even more impactful this season because all of the remaining games are against teams in the playoff picture or pushing to make the East Division's top four: Boston, Pittsburgh, the New York Islanders and New York Rangers.
As challenging as this season has been at times for Cozens, trades and injuries will provide the Sabres with time to see what their promising young center can accomplish against some of the NHL’s best.
“I think we’ve been playing some really good hockey lately,” Cozens said. “The younger guys are getting lots of opportunities, so we’re just trying to grab that opportunity. It makes us work that much harder when we know there’s ice time for us on the table and all that stuff. Real happy with where our game is going, and we want to finish the season with the way we’ve been playing lately.”