Sabres' Cozens wants to help more offensively in final weeks of rookie season

Sabres starting goalie Linus Ullmark 'week to week' with a lower-body injury With less than three weeks remaining in the Sabres' season, the team will prepare for Ullmark to not return.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“He has explosive speed, which I think we're seeing more and more of,” Granato said. “It's been evident to us just in the last few weeks. We're seeing him explode, and that speed discrepancy of speed between him and his competitors is much more impactful, much more evident and easy to see.”

On Thursday night against the playoff-ready Capitals, Cozens had an 85.71% 5-on-5 shot attempt differential and 87.63% 5-on-5 on-ice shot quality share against Backstrom, a 33-year-old center with 972 career points in 14 NHL seasons.

Cozens’ offensive talents have emerged more frequently now that he knows how to defend in the NHL. While Cozens has only four goals and six assists, he ranks fifth among all qualifying Sabres forwards (at least 20 games played) this season in Evolving-Hockey.com’s metric goals above replacement, which places a value on a player's overall contributions to a team.

His growth has been noticeable recently, beginning Sunday afternoon in his first game back. Cozens chased down a loose puck after a Flyers turnover and skated to the high slot before passing to Ruotsalainen, whose one-timer from the right circle tied the score in the second period.