Sabres could get Jeff Skinner, Vinnie Hinostroza back on Saturday

BOSTON -- The Buffalo Sabres are starting to get healthier, as forwards Jeff Skinner and Vinnie Hinostroza have been released from the Covid-19 protocol list and rejoined the club for practice Friday.

Assistant coach Matt Ellis, filling in while coach Don Granato remains on the list, said both players are lineup options for Saturday's matinee against the Boston Bruins in TD Garden.

"We'll have discussions now that we've wrapped up today on what that's going to look like," Ellis told The Buffalo News after practice in Boston University's Walter Brown Arena. "But both will be available, if that's the direction we decide."

Neither player has been immediately activated and Ellis said no other players will be coming off the list for tomorrow's game, leaving Mark Jankowski, Zemgus Girgensons, Dylan Cozens and Jacob Bryson still sidelined. Ellis will coach his third straight game while Granato is still out.

Skinner and Hinostroza were both asymptomatic and have missed the losses to New Jersey and the New York Islanders in the club's first games since its return from the NHL's extended holiday break