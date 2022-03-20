Sabres could be busy before the deadline after trading Robert Hagg to Florida

The Sabres are in a far better position now than at the deadline a year ago, when Taylor Hall forced a trade to Boston. Buffalo’s young core is in place and experiencing success while learning on the job in the NHL. Recent wins over Toronto, Vegas, Minnesota and Calgary illustrated that the team’s young players have learned from difficult nights this season.

There are still holes to fill – the Sabres need Levi, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen or Erik Portillo to become the answer in goal – but the state of the franchise is in better shape and Adams will soon own more draft choices that could someday help the young core.

“Really excited for our team, the growth in what I see, potential in the future," said Adams. "But when you start to narrow your focus down to today, 'OK, where are we? How do we need to get better?' There's signs we're going in the right direction. We've had inconsistency at different times in our play, which I think is to be expected at some point. But what has been truly noticeable for me is the culture, they care about each other, that kind of competitiveness within the group to just be together. And that's exciting.”