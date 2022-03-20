Sabres could be busy before the deadline after trading Robert Hagg to Florida

VANCOUVER – As the Sabres’ players prepared for their morning skate Sunday in rainy Vancouver, Kevyn Adams, their general manager, was back in Buffalo putting the finishing touches on his first trade before the league-wide deadline on Monday at 3 p.m.
Robert Hagg, a left-shot defenseman on an expiring contract, was traded to the Stanley Cup-contending Florida Panthers in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft choice. Hagg, 27, led the Sabres in hits and blocked shots during his 48 games with Buffalo, but the left side of the club’s blue line is set with Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson and soon, No. 1 draft choice Owen Power, who is expected to sign his entry-level contract in April.
With Hagg off to a contender, the Sabres took the ice in Rogers Arena with seven pending unrestricted free agents, including four who have drawn varying levels of interest from contending teams around the NHL: Craig Anderson, Cody Eakin, Colin Miller and Mark Pysyk.
Sabres coach Don Granato had his team go through line rushes in preparation for puck drop against the Canucks, but he couldn’t say for certain who would be on the ice for the game Sunday night.
“I guess it’s a weird day anyway with things going on, and Kevyn and I will still talk again,” Granato explained. “Obviously, Robert got traded this morning. There’s teams talking to teams throughout the whole league, so that’s why I say it’s just an odd day as far as who knows. Something could happen by game time tonight, but that’s part of the reason why I can’t confirm a lineup.”
Adams told The Buffalo News during a one-on-one interview last Monday that all was quiet on the trade front, but he had already spoken to general managers across the league about his available players. He also met with those players on expiring contracts to communicate the Sabres’ plan for each and some were told that if a trade occurs to still expect a call from Buffalo before free agency opens this summer.
The Sabres are one of the more intriguing teams ahead of the deadline. They own 10 picks in the 2022 draft, including three in the first round, and could add more by trading players or by weaponizing their $14.05 million in cap space. Adams has told contending teams in cap trouble that he’s willing to take on salary in a three-team trade if it brings draft choices or prospects to Buffalo.
The club’s prospect pipeline is much stronger now than when Adams became general manager in June 2020 with the additions of Power, Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, Isak Rosek, Devon Levi and Prokhor Poltapov, among others. In some situations, retaining a pending unrestricted free agent for the remainder of the season could make more sense than trading for a mid-round draft choice. But Adams is determined to continue to add prospects.
“I still think we're in the mode of acquiring assets," Adams explained. "When you really start to project out further – I can't give you exactly how long – but let's take it down the road when hopefully a lot of these players on our team right now, our young core, have become successful and they're into their next contracts. That’s when players on entry-level deals become really critical. So that's why last year's draft, this year's draft, next year's draft are potentially that pool of players that we'll need."
The Sabres were willing to take a sixth-round draft choice for Hagg because they needed the roster spot. Will Butcher was ready to come off injured reserve and Power isn’t far off. But Adams isn’t in the same situation with Anderson and Pysyk, both of whom the Sabres will consider bringing back next season. Pysyk, a right-shot defenseman, has a $900,000 cap hit and could be an ideal partner for Power, while Anderson, a 40-year-old goalie, stabilized Buffalo’s situation in net while leading on and off the ice.
Miller, on the other hand, is not expected to return next season and could bring a second-round draft choice in a trade. His heavy right-handed shot and playoff experience, including a run to the Stanley Cup Final with Vegas in 2018, has intrigued contending teams in need of help on defense. The problem for Buffalo is Miller missed 23 games because of an injury that required surgery before he returned Thursday night in Edmonton. He’s also become expendable with the play of Casey Fitzgerald and Jacob Bryson.
Eakin, a 30-year-old center, is the type of depth forward contenders want for a playoff push. He’s won a career-best 56.1% of his faceoffs this season and has a strong track record on the penalty kill. Eakin also carries a manageable $2.25 million cap hit and brings playoff experience.
Those two veterans likely know to expect a trade before the deadline, while others aren’t sure what’s to come.
“It's definitely weird, but I'm just focusing on playing right now,” said Butcher, who was expected to play Sunday for the first time since he suffered an MCL injury on Jan. 29. “Can't really control anything that happens outside, so just get ready and help the team."
With $40.5 million in cap space for next season, the Sabres are seeing if it makes sense to add a player with term before the deadline, specifically a defenseman to pair with Power. Adams is considering internal and external options for that role, and some of his conversations with teams are to “plant seeds” for this summer, when it’s easier to make such a trade. Adams is willing to move one of his three first-round draft picks if the fit is there.
"I don't think we should be ruling anything out if we think it truly makes sense," he said.
The Sabres are in a far better position now than at the deadline a year ago, when Taylor Hall forced a trade to Boston. Buffalo’s young core is in place and experiencing success while learning on the job in the NHL. Recent wins over Toronto, Vegas, Minnesota and Calgary illustrated that the team’s young players have learned from difficult nights this season.
There are still holes to fill – the Sabres need Levi, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen or Erik Portillo to become the answer in goal – but the state of the franchise is in better shape and Adams will soon own more draft choices that could someday help the young core.
“Really excited for our team, the growth in what I see, potential in the future," said Adams. "But when you start to narrow your focus down to today, 'OK, where are we? How do we need to get better?' There's signs we're going in the right direction. We've had inconsistency at different times in our play, which I think is to be expected at some point. But what has been truly noticeable for me is the culture, they care about each other, that kind of competitiveness within the group to just be together. And that's exciting.”