Less than 24 hours had passed since Kevyn Adams was asked at the NHL draft about the lack of consequential trades with every general manager in Nashville this week when another reporter posed the same question Thursday afternoon.

“I don’t know, to be honest,” the Sabres’ general manager responded. “I said (Wednesday) night I probably just need to think about that question a little more. But what I will say, it wasn’t for lack of trying to make trades or lack of the phone ringing with activity.”

The salary-cap ceiling increasing by only $1 million doesn’t help. Neither does the chaotic runup to unrestricted free agency, which opens at noon Saturday, and the lack of high-end players on the open market that might motivate general managers to make a big trade rather than hand out a long-term contract in what is considered one of the weakest free-agent groups in recent years.

It is no secret what the Sabres are targeting. Adams and his staff want a defenseman who can play on the first or second pair. Coach Don Granato needs another option to piece together a lineup that people will expect to snap the franchise’s 12-year playoff drought in 2023-24. The glaring need became obvious in October when Mattias Samuelsson suffered a knee injury that kept him out for a month.

Buffalo has approximately $14.59 million in space to add to the roster, according to CapFriendly, and Adams did not rule out using some of that money to sign a defenseman, rather than trading for one.

How patience helped the Sabres fortify their defense pipeline and add an 'impact' goalie The Buffalo Sabres departed Nashville following rounds two through seven Thursday with four defensemen, led by Max Strbak in the second round and Clarence’s Gavin McCarthy in the third.

“I don’t think there’s a defenseman out there that I haven’t been talking to teams about, and we’ll continue that,” Adams said when the Sabres were done drafting Thursday in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

The Sabres can make a strong pitch to a free-agent defenseman who prefers, or must, sign a short-term contract. Whomever joins Buffalo’s roster will have the opportunity to skate next to Rasmus Dahlin or Owen Power, both of whom are eligible to long-term contract extensions beginning Saturday. Agents are going to see dollar signs when Adams calls about one of their clients because playing for Granato in his system with a talented supporting cast could position a defenseman for a big pay day next summer when the salary-cap ceiling is expected to jump from $86.5 million to more than $90 million.

National reporters unfamiliar with the Sabres’ long-term plan are going to connect them with a high-priced blue-line option such as Dmitry Orlov, who is considered the best available and reportedly wants a long-term contract, but Buffalo is going to quickly run out of future cap space. Dahlin’s next contract will carry at least a $10 million average annual cap hit. Adams must also prepare for his players to earn a maximum of $4.57 million in performance bonuses, according to CapFriendly, and if that amount exceeds the salary-cap ceiling, Buffalo must pay the difference next season.

A power-play specialist isn’t necessary for Buffalo, either, as that role is taken by Dahlin and Power. The Sabres have cast a wide net, but the focus will be on a player with a skill set that complements the team’s top defensemen. This free-agent class includes several veterans that could fit, including – but not limited to – Ryan Graves, Matt Dumba, Scott Mayfield, Travis Hamonic, Carson Soucy, Radko Gudas and Justin Holl.

Graves and Mayfield are less likely because they’re expected to receive lucrative, long-term contracts that won’t work in Buffalo’s salary-cap picture, but the rest might be affordable for the next season or two. Soucy, meanwhile, was connected to the Vancouver Canucks in a recent report by DailyFaceoff’s Frank Seravalli.

The trade market presents several options, most notably Brett Pesce of the Carolina Hurricanes. Pesce is a right-handed shot and brings 557 games of NHL experience, all in Carolina, and he’s the type of defenseman that would fit well next to Dahlin or Power. Pesce was drafted when Sabres associate general manager Jason Karmanos was in Carolina, played at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program while Granato coached there and possesses the skating ability to excel in Buffalo’s system. Pesce has appeared in 55 playoff games since 2018, and he’ll be near or at the top of the list for the Sabres’ analytics staff.

Pesce only has one year remaining on his contract, though, and the Sabres must consider how much it would cost to sign him long-term, as well as what they will have to give up to acquire him. The same applies for several other possible trade targets, including Noah Hanifin of the Calgary Flames and Alec Martinez of the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Sabres might be able to take advantage of a team that needs to clear salary-cap space or create a roster spot. A reunion with Will Borgen might make sense. He was drafted and developed by thes previous regime, but brings a hard-nosed style of play that could fit. There is familiarity, since Borgen was in the organization from 2015 until 2021, when he was lost to Seattle in the expansion draft.

Borgen, 26, is a restricted free agent who won’t cost as much as other options. It would be a risky acquisition because he hasn’t played a top-four role, though. The same goes for the Columbus Blue Jackets’ Andrew Peeke, a right-shot defenseman with 195 games in the NHL and a three-year contract that carries a $2.75 million annual cap hit. Matt Grzelcyk of the Boston Bruins would also fit, but they recently cleared cap space by trading Taylor Hall to the Chicago Blackhawks and buying out defenseman Mike Reilly.

The Sabres are willing to use future draft capital and/or their deep prospect pool to acquire the defenseman they want. They own a pick in every round of the draft next year except for the fifth, plus their eight selections Wednesday and Thursday might allow Adams to move a talented young player in the system. Josh Bloom, a third-round draft choice in 2021, is the only player drafted by Adams to be traded.

Jiri Kulich and Matt Savoie are on the Sabres’ list of untouchables, teams would be interested in a player such as center Noah Ostlund, who was drafted 16th overall by Buffalo in 2022 and is expected to make the move to North America in 2024.

An unexpected wrinkle to the Sabres’ offseason plan emerged this week with the news that winger Jack Quinn underwent surgery on an Achilles injury and faces a six-month recovery. Quinn totaled 14 goals and 37 points as a rookie, and his absence might cause Adams to keep Victor Olofsson entering the final year of the Swedish winger’s contract. If Buffalo prefers to move Olofsson rather than risk losing him for nothing, Adams can target a free-agent depth winger. Doing so might block Kulich and/or Savoie from making the team, though.

There’s also the question of what Buffalo will do about goaltending. Devon Levi, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Eric Comrie are under contract next season, but the Sabres have discussed whether there’s a trade candidate or free agent who would strengthen their roster.

The Sabres will let winger Vinnie Hinostroza leave as an unrestricted free agent – a reunion with Chicago makes sense – while Adams and Karmanos have decisions to make on their roster for Rochester. Sean Malone, Austin Strand, Malcolm Subban and Michael Houser will also be on the market if unsigned before Saturday at noon.

Malone, a West Seneca native, fits well with the Amerks because of his leadership and versatility. He was shifted into a defensive role this season and excelled, despite missing time because of injury. The Sabres will need goaltending depth in Rochester and their yet-to-be-named ECHL affiliate if Subban and Houser aren’t retained.

Adams’ schedule is packed this week. The Sabres’ prospect development camp begins Sunday and ends Thursday with the 3-on-3 tournament. It is a balancing act for the hockey operations staff. Adams uses color-coded pens and notebooks to organize each stage of the offseason. The next one will determine if his NHL club has enough depth to make the leap that it wants next season.

“I think it’s an area that we’ve identified we’d like to help our NHL roster improve, just depth and quality and also going back to how we just started with injuries, making sure that we have depth to cover ourselves,” Adams said, referring to defense. “So, it’s something we’ll continue to focus on over the next few days here.”