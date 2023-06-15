Kevyn Adams and his staff in Buffalo Sabres hockey operations continue to grind through negotiations to try to sign two pillars of their defense.

A source familiar with the situation told The Buffalo News on Thursday that an agreement hasn’t been reached between the Sabres and defensemen Rasmus Dahlin or Owen Power, both of whom are eligible to sign contract extensions July 1, but both players have expressed a desire to remain in Buffalo long-term.

There’s excitement and optimism on both sides of the negotiations that the deals will get done, though it's uncertain if the framework of either deal will be complete before they are eligible to put pen to paper in two weeks.

Adams has been talking to Dahlin’s agent, Don Meehan of Newport Sports, for some time and recently met with Power’s agent, Pat Brisson, at the NHL scouting combine in Buffalo. There’s no rush to get the contracts complete but doing so would give Adams clarity on how much salary-cap space he will have in future seasons.

Recent contracts signed by other NHL defensemen show how much both players could cost.

Dahlin, 23, established career highs this season in goals (15), assists (58), points (73) and average time on ice per game (25:48). He also was selected to the All-Star Game for a second consecutive season, though he was a last-minute replacement for Sabres center Tage Thompson.

Dahlin’s production and immense responsibility are expected to earn him a long-term contract like those signed by Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, Adam Fox of the New York Rangers and Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins. Makar signed a six-year contract with a $9 million average annual value, Fox inked a seven-year deal for $9.5 million each season and McAvoy’s contract counts $9.5 million against the cap for eight seasons. Ten defensemen count at least $9 million against their team’s salary cap with San Jose’s Erik Karlsson leading the group at $11.5 million per season.

Dahlin might eclipse $10 million because the salary cap is expected to rise as soon as this summer, and he's developed into one of the league's most effective defensemen since signing a three-year bridge contract with Buffalo in 2021.

Power, whom the Sabres drafted first overall in 2021, will have the option to sign a bridge or long-term contract. According to the staff at CapFriendly.com, there are two examples of long-term contracts that could point to how much Power will cost the Sabres. Florida’s Aaron Ekblad signed an eight-year, $60 million contract following his second NHL season in 2016, and Dallas inked Miro Heiskanen to an eight-year, $67.6 million pact after his third NHL season in 2021.

Both had similar production to Power – 35 points and led rookie defensemen – and shouldered a heavy workload. His 19:47 of 5-on-5 ice time per game is the highest mark by any rookie since the NHL began tracking the stat in 2009-10. He led all rookies this season in ice time per game (23:48), nearly two minutes more than Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson. Power’s 20:44 of even-strength ice time per game is the most by any rookie since the league began tracking the stat in 1997-98. He’s a finalist for the Calder Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL’s rookie of the year.

If Power prefers a bridge contract before a long-term agreement, the Sabres could offer something like the three-year, $18 million deal Dahlin signed in 2021. A shorter contract would give Power time to position himself for a more lucrative long-term agreement. After all, he's bound to produce more points because he quarterbacks the Sabres' second power-play unit and isn't close to his ceiling as an all-around defenseman.