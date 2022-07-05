Sabres connection helps Mike Grier make history as first Black NHL general manager

A former Buffalo Sabres player has made history, and got an assist from a former Sabres teammate in the process.

The San Jose Sharks introduced Mike Grier, who played for the Sabres for four seasons, on Tuesday as the team’s new general manager. Grier is the first Black general manager in NHL history, and he takes on a leadership and managerial role in a sport that’s predominantly made up of white players and executives.

“Since my playing days, the league itself has gotten more and more diverse," Grier said Tuesday when the Sharks introduced him in San Jose, Calif. "There’s more Black players and minorities in the league. There’s more women and minorities in front office and scouting and coaching positions, so from my standpoint, that’s something I’m happy to see and it’s exciting to see.

“My job is to do the best I can for the San Jose Sharks organization and if I can do that, hopefully it opens the door to give other opportunities to other minorities to get into front office positions and, maybe, lead a team down the road, as well.”

Kim Davis, the NHL’s vice president of social impact, growth and legislative affairs, told the Associated Press in June that there are currently 54 active NHL players -- about 7% -- who are either Arabic, Asian, Black, Latino or Indigenous, including Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche, Ryan Reaves and K’Andre Miller of the New York Rangers and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils.

Sharks president Jonathan Becher told reporters Tuesday in San Jose that the organization spoke with many people in hockey, including former Sharks players, about Grier as a general manager. Grier, 47, got the endorsement of another former Sabre in the interview process: Chris Drury, the general manager of the New York Rangers.

Drury played for the Sabres from 2003-07, including the 2003-04 and 2005-06 seasons with Grier.

Grier and Drury also were teammates at Boston University, and helped the Terriers win the 1995 NCAA men's hockey championship.

“Chris has known Mike for a long time, as a player, and as a coach and, of course, in his last role, as part of the Ranger management team, and gave a very strong endorsement, of which we agree,” Becher said.

Traded to the Sabres from the Washington Capitals for prospect Jakub Klepis on March 4, 2004, Grier scored a goal and had eight assists for the Sabres in 14 games in 2003-04. Following the 2004-05 lockout, Grier, a forward, rejoined the Sabres for the 2005-06 season and scored seven goals and had 16 assists in 81 games that year.

After three seasons with the Sharks, Grier rejoined the Sabres for the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons, and finished with 15 goals and 23 assists in those two seasons. In 14 NHL seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, Capitals, Sabres, and Sharks, Grier scored 166 goals and had 221 assists, and retired from the NHL in December of 2011.

Most recently, he was a hockey operations adviser with the New York Rangers, where he worked with Drury, and Grier continues a family lineage of front-office work at the major-league level.

Grier is the younger brother of Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier, who has held that role since 2016. Since 1982, his father, Bobby, has worked in scouting and player personnel with the NFL’s New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Dolphins.

"I am incredibly happy and proud of Mike," Chris said in a statement released on social media. "The San Jose Sharks organization is getting a man of high character and integrity. He has always been respected on and off the ice by his peers. Mike will bring his work ethic and passion every day to the job."

“I lean on them quite a bit, there’s a wealth of knowledge there with those two and as soon as I told my dad about the job, he went into the mode of giving me tips and advice,” Mike Grier said. “I talk to them a lot and my brother’s recently been through this with the Dolphins, where he made decisions to move on from some players and to be better in the future. He’s turned that team around in about four years and now, I think they’re a contender.”

Grier, though, has a task ahead of him with the Sharks, who have missed the playoffs the last three seasons and fired head coach Bob Boughner last week.

“Dig into the draft,” Grier said of his first responsibilities as the Sharks general manager.

“Then, we’ve got free agency coming up and we’ve got to dig into that. Development camp, and then we’ve got to get into the coaching search and find a coach, start building our hockey operations staff. There’s a lot to do, but the draft and free agency are our top priorities right now.”

