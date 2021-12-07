Sabres confirm Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen makes season debut in goal tonight

Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato confirmed the news after his club's optional morning skate in KeyBank Center: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will play his first NHL game of the season in goal tonight when the Sabres host the Anaheim Ducks.
Luukkonen, 22, played four games for the Sabres last year and got his first NHL win in April against the Boston Bruins. He's one of the core young players the club is building its organizational future around.
"The hope is when you put them in, there's an element of (being) relaxed to him, a comfort," Granato said. "And we won't know that till he's out there and plays. You go through that phase of, 'Wow, it's the NHL' and you've got to get through that to the point where you realize you belong and then your competitiveness rises."
"The boys were excited when Donnie announced that," said defenseman Jacob Bryson, who has also played with Luukkonen in Rochester. "I've seen him play many times and in Roch and a few times in Buffalo last year, so I know what he's capable of. And I'm excited for him to get the start. A lot of it for him is just confidence, getting used to the league. Players in NHL are a lot different than what he's playing in the AHL, but he's been their steppingstone back there. He's been standing on his head there in Roch. So I know he's excited."
The Sabres' goaltending situation is in tatters through a combination of injury, illness and ineffective play. Luukkonen is 6-6, 3.42/.888 during what has been a rollercoaster season for him in Rochester.
Luukkonen is expected to face Anaheim backup Anthony Stolarz (3-2-1, 2.82/.919), who was also in goal for Buffalo's 4-3 overtime win Oct. 28 in Honda Center.
Support Local Journalism
On the air: This is another ESPN+/Hulu exclusive game and won't be on MSG. And don't forget faceoff time is just after 7:30 p.m, and not the normal 7. It will be on WGR Radio as normal.
Turnaround times: The Ducks started the season just 2-4-3, including the loss to Buffalo. But that night was a high-water mark for the Sabres and a clear point of reflection for the Ducks. Since then, Anaheim is 11-4-3 and Buffalo is 3-12-2.
Buffalo lineup: Defenseman Robert Hagg will sit his second straight game with an undisclosed injury. Aaron Dell will be the backup goalie while Granato said Malcolm Subban, who suffered a right leg injury Saturday at Carolina, skated on his own Tuesday and is doing better.
The Sabres (8-13-3) have lost eight of their last nine games and have allowed five or more goals in eight of their last 11. They were outscored, 13-6, during this two-game road trip and have 20 goals against in the last three games.
"That is really good news and definite progress," Granato said. "It ruled out a lot of other potential injuries that they were concerned with, as did the imaging that he had once we get back home."
Sabres update: They're 8-13-3 overall and 6-6-1 at home. They've lost three straight and are 0-3-1 in their last four. Worse yet, they're 1-7-1 in their last nine -- and have given up an average of 5.1 goals per game in that stretch.
"A lot of it is just details," Bryson said of the dilemma on defense, which has dropped the Sabres to 31st in the NHL in goals-against at 3.75 per game. "We've talked a lot about it and kind of focused on that subject a lot in the past few days. We've just got to be better defensively."
Duck calls: At 13-8-5, Anaheim has been one of the surprises of the Pacific Division this season. The Ducks opened a five-game road trip with Monday's 4-3 shootout loss in Washington. Anaheim is 2-0-2 in its last four and three of those games have gone to shootouts. Winger Troy Terry is having a breakout year with 15 goals and 26 points in 25 games and center Trevor Zegras (6-15-21) continues to be a standout.