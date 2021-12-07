Sabres confirm Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen makes season debut in goal tonight

Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato confirmed the news after his club's optional morning skate in KeyBank Center: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will play his first NHL game of the season in goal tonight when the Sabres host the Anaheim Ducks.

Luukkonen, 22, played four games for the Sabres last year and got his first NHL win in April against the Boston Bruins. He's one of the core young players the club is building its organizational future around.

"The hope is when you put them in, there's an element of (being) relaxed to him, a comfort," Granato said. "And we won't know that till he's out there and plays. You go through that phase of, 'Wow, it's the NHL' and you've got to get through that to the point where you realize you belong and then your competitiveness rises."