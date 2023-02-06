As a Toronto native and being involved with pro hockey since 1995, former goalie and current NHL Network/ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes’ friendship circle includes many who have played or worked for the Sabres. He has seen and heard their struggles during the franchise’s 11-season playoff drought.

But Weekes sees what the league is seeing.

“It’s been too long coming, but I love what I see from the Sabres,” he said in a phone interview last week. “(Coach) Don Granato and his staff have done an amazing job.”

The NHL returns from its All-Star weekend on Monday night, but the Sabres are off until Saturday’s home game against Calgary, which precedes a three-game California road trip.

At 56 points in 50 games, the Sabres are four points behind Washington (60 points in 53 games) for the first Eastern Conference wild-card spot and one point behind Pittsburgh (57 points in 49 games) for the second spot.

Only five teams have more than the Sabres’ 15 road wins, but they are one of nine teams who are below .500 on home ice.

“They’re deeper at all positions this year and the biggest thing to me about the Sabres this year is that’s not about only their skill,” Weekes said. “There is a willingness from those (young) players to finally do the unsavory things to have success in this league.

“You’re going to ask me what those unsavory things are. That’s managing pucks. Making wise plays. Battling harder in front of their own net. Not forcing plays that aren’t there. Doing all of the little things that you saw when Colorado won the (Stanley) Cup last year and Tampa (Bay) made three straight appearances (in the Final) and won two Cups.”

Weekes had high praise for the Sabres’ young players.

On defenseman Rasmus Dahlin: “To me, he’s a Norris Trophy finalist based on how he’s played to this point, and I love how he’s played.”

On center Tage Thompson: “Tage has become of the best big men in the league. His progression has been amazing.”

On winger Alex Tuch: “Tucher has really embraced being back home in that area and he’s been awesome.”

On center Dylan Cozens: “The ‘Workhorse from Whitehorse’ – amazing nickname, and he’s been great.”

On defenseman Mattias Samuelsson: “I love the way he’s played. Nice progression. Another stabilizer.”

Weekes also saluted the veteran presence and production provided by captain Kyle Okposo, goalie Craig Anderson and winger Jeff Skinner.

“I like the fact the young players have good leadership with Kyle being healthy, with ‘Andy’ being there and ‘Skinny’ looking like himself,” Weekes said.

Overall, Weekes sees a full-team buy-in from the Sabres.

“When you watch elite teams, you see the commitment,” he said. “You see (Sidney Crosby) with Pittsburgh, you see the Boston Bruins with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand and those guys. You see that from them on a nightly basis.

“From the longest time, there wasn’t any continuity (in Buffalo). There were too many moves and not enough stability and for some of the young players, they weren’t all the way bought in on some of the little elements. Now they’re more committed and those are the things that make the difference between running up some good individual numbers and watching the playoffs from Cancun and Miami vs. playing in them.”

The NHL trade deadline is March 3 and like other teams in wild-card position or close to it, the Sabres’ activity will be judged by their February form.

If Weekes was General Manager Kevyn Adams, what would his course of action?

“I would maybe add another defensemen,” Weekes said. “Maybe a Luke Schenn-type player to that group, a player who’s won, who knows what it takes to win, who’s been in the league for a long time and who’s played a lot of different roles.”

Schenn, 33, is on an expiring contract for Vancouver and has 912 regular season games of experience and 31 in the playoffs. He won a Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2020. He has 16 points in 49 games this season for the Canucks.

What else?

“A good, physical, depth forward,” Weekes said. “Somebody who can create some space for the young guys and be a forechecker.”