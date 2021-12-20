Sabres-Columbus games tonight and Thursday are postponed

Monday's game was scheduled to mark the Sabres debut for Syracuse-area native Alex Tuch, the 25-year-old winger acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the Jack Eichel trade last month. Tuch, who compiled 61 goals and 78 assists the last four years in Vegas, has not played a game this season after undergoing shoulder surgery in July. He grew up as a Sabres fan in Baldwinsville and attended games at then-HSBC Arena as a youngster.

After three Columbus players – captain Boone Jenner and fellow forward Jack Roslovic as well as defenseman Gabriel Carlsson – were entered into the NHL's Covid-19 protocol on Sunday, the Blue Jackets opted not to fly to Buffalo and instead hold their morning skate at home on Monday. The plan was then for them to fly here after that, arriving around 1 p.m. in a game day schedule NHL teams typically use during the preseason.

But the Jackets canceled that skate just as it was scheduled to start around 10 a.m. to complete their daily Covid testing. The Sabres, meanwhile, opted to call off their 10:30 skate and simply have a film session while awaiting word on Columbus' results. Buffalo does not currently have any players or coaches in Covid protocols.