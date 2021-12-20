Sabres-Columbus games tonight and Thursday are postponed

The Buffalo Sabres' games against the Columbus Blue Jackets Monday night in KeyBank Center and Thursday night in Nationwide Arena have been postponed by the National Hockey League due to Covid-19 protocol issues involving the Blue Jackets.
The Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens were both officially put on pause by the league Monday at noon, necessitating the postponements. The Sabres' scheduled game here Wednesday night against the Colorado Avalanche was postponed on Friday after the Avs were put on pause through the NHL's Dec. 24-26 holiday break.
There have been no makeup dates announced for any of Buffalo's three postponements. The Sabres said information on ticketing for the postponed games will be communicated as soon as it is available.
Tuch, who has not played since June 24, was expected to make his Sabres debut Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Sabres last played Friday night in Pittsburgh, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to earn a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins. Their first two scheduled games after the holiday break are both at home, on Dec. 27 against the New York Islanders and Dec. 29 against New Jersey. Buffalo is one of 18 NHL teams that has no games from the period starting on Monday and running through Thursday, the final day of the schedule before the break.
Monday's game was scheduled to mark the Sabres debut for Syracuse-area native Alex Tuch, the 25-year-old winger acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the Jack Eichel trade last month. Tuch, who compiled 61 goals and 78 assists the last four years in Vegas, has not played a game this season after undergoing shoulder surgery in July. He grew up as a Sabres fan in Baldwinsville and attended games at then-HSBC Arena as a youngster.
Support Local Journalism
After three Columbus players – captain Boone Jenner and fellow forward Jack Roslovic as well as defenseman Gabriel Carlsson – were entered into the NHL's Covid-19 protocol on Sunday, the Blue Jackets opted not to fly to Buffalo and instead hold their morning skate at home on Monday. The plan was then for them to fly here after that, arriving around 1 p.m. in a game day schedule NHL teams typically use during the preseason.
But the Jackets canceled that skate just as it was scheduled to start around 10 a.m. to complete their daily Covid testing. The Sabres, meanwhile, opted to call off their 10:30 skate and simply have a film session while awaiting word on Columbus' results. Buffalo does not currently have any players or coaches in Covid protocols.
The NHL said the postponements were made "due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last several days as well as concern for continued Covid spread" within the Blue Jackets' organization.
PITTSBURGH – It was a game that felt like a do-over for Malcolm Subban in the Buffalo Sabres' net.
The latest announcement leaves nine NHL teams on pause due to Covid-19 issues: Columbus, Montreal, Colorado, Calgary, Florida, Nashville, Boston, Toronto and Detroit. The NHL announced Sunday that it was not putting the entire league on a pause but instead would continue to try to play games on a case-by-case basis. But the league also announced that 12 games through Thursday that require cross-border travel were being postponed until later in the season.
In addition to the Sabres-Columbus game, three of the other five NHL games on the schedule for Monday have been postponed (Montreal at the New York Islanders, Colorado at Detroit and Anaheim at Edmonton). That leaves Minnesota at Dallas as the only game remaining to be played.
Six of the 10 games on Tuesday's schedule are already off, as are all four games that were slated for Wednesday. And 10 of the 15 games scheduled for Thursday, the final day before the break, have also been postponed.