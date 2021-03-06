Sabres coach Ralph Krueger: Worrying about job security would be a 'waste of focus'

Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger did not receive a vote of confidence from General Manager Kevyn Adams on Friday.
Adams, amid his first season leading the Sabres' hockey operations, told the media during a conference call that "everything is being evaluated," including Krueger's status as coach and the underachieving roster.
Ahead of a second consecutive game against the New York Islanders in Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, Krueger said he cannot be concerned about his job possibly being in jeopardy.
"My reaction is we have a game here in an hour and a half, and that I am completely, wholly focusing on doing what I do every day here and that’s getting up in the morning, meeting with my coaches, looking at what we can improve on, what we want to take with us and the lineup we have and the growth," said Krueger on Saturday morning. "Anything beyond that right now would be a waste of focus and energy. The team needs me to be a 100 percent present and that’s what I am here, right now."
The Sabres entered Saturday with an NHL-worst 15 points through 21 games, posting a 6-12-3 record despite having a roster that includes Jack Eichel, Taylor Hall, Sam Reinhart and Jeff Skinner, among others. Buffalo has lost five consecutive games and is 2-8-1 since returning from a two-week Covid-19 pause.