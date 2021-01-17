Sabres coach Ralph Krueger on the pick-six: 'I think the whole city just exploded'

Sabres coach Ralph Krueger regularly texts with Bills coach Sean McDermott, Buffalo players are often seen at Bills Stadium during normal times when a full house is in the stands and many of the players have become big fans.
So the Bills' victory Saturday night over Baltimore that landed them in the AFC Championship Game for the first time in 21 years resonated in the Sabres' locker room as well. Krueger and assistant Steve Smith both made it a talking point prior to practice Sunday in KeyBank Center.
"I live in Elmwood Village and there were some horns probably until the middle of the night so I'm happy for the people of Buffalo," a smiling Krueger said. "Lots of sound, lots of people running around with flags in the Village so that buzz was terrific to feel. 'Smitty' in his presentation started with the Bills and how they've evolved and grown from being thrashed by the Patriots in big games a few years ago and how they're learning and growing. It is a buzz in our room. We're all big Bills fans and we couldn't be more pleased for Kim and Terry Pegula and the whole organization for the opportunity that lies ahead.
"It's a good learner for us too to see the passion of the Buffalo sports fan. It was fantastic for me to witness that on the pick-six (the 101-yard touchdown return by Taron Johnson). I think the whole city just exploded. Wherever you were, you knew that was going on and it's such a nice thing to see."
In six periods over two games, Skinner's play has gotten progressively better and what he showed Friday night against Washington has to give Ralph Krueger lots of food for thought.
On the ice, the Sabres practiced for an hour before heading to Philadelphia for Monday night's road opener against the Flyers. They did it without Sam Reinhart, who is day to day after suffering a lower-body injury in a collision along the boards during Friday's 2-1 win over Washington. Reinhart will travel and his status will be determined during Monday's morning skate.
Casey Mittelstadt held Reinhart's place with Taylor Hall and Jack Eichel during Sunday's practice. Kyle Okposo will not travel as he continues to work on his lower-body injury but Krueger said his goal is to have the veteran back for Friday's game in Washington.
There was no major line-shuffling at practice, with the most notable move seeing rookie Dylan Cozens move up to the second line with center Eric Staal and winger Victor Olofsson.
The Sabres have four difficult roadies this week, with Monday's game in Philly nationally televised on NBC Sports Network. They will be trying to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2014. Buffalo meets the Flyers again Tuesday before a return matchup in Washington Friday night and Sunday night.
#Sabres lines minus Reinhart today...Hall-Eichel-MittelstadtOlofsson-Staal-CozensRieder-Eakin-ThompsonSkinner-Lazar-SheahanDefense pairs unchanged(Don't shoot the messenger)— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) January 17, 2021