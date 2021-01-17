Sabres coach Ralph Krueger on the pick-six: 'I think the whole city just exploded'

Sabres coach Ralph Krueger regularly texts with Bills coach Sean McDermott, Buffalo players are often seen at Bills Stadium during normal times when a full house is in the stands and many of the players have become big fans.

So the Bills' victory Saturday night over Baltimore that landed them in the AFC Championship Game for the first time in 21 years resonated in the Sabres' locker room as well. Krueger and assistant Steve Smith both made it a talking point prior to practice Sunday in KeyBank Center.

"I live in Elmwood Village and there were some horns probably until the middle of the night so I'm happy for the people of Buffalo," a smiling Krueger said. "Lots of sound, lots of people running around with flags in the Village so that buzz was terrific to feel. 'Smitty' in his presentation started with the Bills and how they've evolved and grown from being thrashed by the Patriots in big games a few years ago and how they're learning and growing. It is a buzz in our room. We're all big Bills fans and we couldn't be more pleased for Kim and Terry Pegula and the whole organization for the opportunity that lies ahead.