Sabres coach Ralph Krueger on start of NHL's Covid-19 issues: 'It will smack you'

The NHL season is still a few days from beginning and there are already ominous signs when it comes to Covid-19.

The Dallas Stars announced eight positive cases Friday, including six players, and their first three games are likely to be postponed. As many as 16 Columbus players were held off the ice Friday and the Pittsburgh Penguins canceled practice Saturday "out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure of COVID-19."

The Buffalo Sabres are remaining vigilant and coach Ralph Krueger said that's really all they can do.

"There's no guarantees with this virus but we're going to continue to stay on the very disciplined path we're on right now," Krueger said following a morning skate ahead of Saturday night's final training camp scrimmage in KeyBank Center. "This helps to confirm it for the players. You can just never let your guard down against the Covid or it will smack you."

Kreuger said the Sabres have had plans in place for several months and drawn from the in-season experiences of the Buffalo Bills in dealing with the virus.

"Nobody here has done anything other than embrace what has been asked of them," he said. "The players and staff have been amazing."