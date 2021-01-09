Sabres coach Ralph Krueger on start of NHL's Covid-19 issues: 'It will smack you'

The NHL season is still a few days from beginning and there are already ominous signs when it comes to Covid-19.
The Dallas Stars announced eight positive cases Friday, including six players, and their first three games are likely to be postponed. As many as 16 Columbus players were held off the ice Friday and the Pittsburgh Penguins canceled practice Saturday "out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure of COVID-19."
The Buffalo Sabres are remaining vigilant and coach Ralph Krueger said that's really all they can do.
"There's no guarantees with this virus but we're going to continue to stay on the very disciplined path we're on right now," Krueger said following a morning skate ahead of Saturday night's final training camp scrimmage in KeyBank Center. "This helps to confirm it for the players. You can just never let your guard down against the Covid or it will smack you."
Kreuger said the Sabres have had plans in place for several months and drawn from the in-season experiences of the Buffalo Bills in dealing with the virus.
"Nobody here has done anything other than embrace what has been asked of them," he said. "The players and staff have been amazing."
The Penguins have given no further details about their issues and most of the Columbus players were back on the ice Saturday. Krueger admitted the news the last two days has been sobering.
"When we hear Pittsburgh's practice being canceled today, it's just highlighting the importance of maintaining the path we're on right now," Krueger said. "The mask-wearing, the separation, the spacing, the short and quick meetings, the big meeting space we have (behind the end boards at the Zamboni end of the arena). Everything is just being confirmed. We can only take care of ourselves. I don't think any of us here were surprised. It wasn't a question of if. It was when and a question of who."
The scrimmage tonight is at 7 p.m. and available on the team's social media channels. Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn, who took the ice in camp for the first time on Friday, will both play.
The Sabres open their 56-game regular season here Thursday night against Washington.