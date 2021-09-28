Sabres coach Don Granato will lean on Jason Christie's history in 'crisis management'

Christie will be on the bench for some games this season and will be an eye in the sky for others. During the second practice session Tuesday, Christie helped Casey Mittelstadt and other centers with faceoff technique. He won’t be limited to one position group, though.

That won’t be the case for the rest of the staff. Matt Ellis, who joined Granato’s staff when Ralph Krueger was fired in March, is back coaching the forwards and has familiarity with the Sabres’ prospects through his previous role as director of player development. Marty Wilford, who was on the Anaheim Ducks’ coaching staff the past three seasons, is coaching the defense, and Mike Bales is entering his third season coaching the Sabres’ goalies.

Christie, though, is another experienced head coach who can help Granato deal with the various situations that can arise throughout the season.

“He’s ahead of his time as far as reading the game and reading players,” Christie said of Granato during an interview with The Buffalo News in April. “He lives it. He absolutely takes pride in everything he does. We all say we do, but he’s beyond that. He takes it to the next level.”

In the circle