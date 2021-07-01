Sabres coach Don Granato: 'This is the job I want and I feel that I'm ready for this'

Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams was clear that he wants the people who want to be part of the Sabres' organization. Count Don Granato among them.

"He did say to me right away, 'Kevyn this is the job I want and I feel that I'm ready for this,'" Adams said Thursday as the Sabres formally introduced Granato as the 20th head coach in team history. The Sabres removed the interim tag Tuesday.

In 28 games under Granato, Buffalo went 9-16-3 and were outscored 101-76, but Granato connected with the team's young players who all lauded his effort.

"This is the position I had wanted to be in, that I had hoped to be in," Granato told reporters. "Nothing else interested me in the interim. I didn't think of pursing anything else. I didn't think that was right. This is something that excites me to be here."

Asked what excites him as the Sabres aim to break a 10-year playoff drought, Granato said, "The demand of the challenge is what excites me. I fully believe we have a huge opportunity right in front of us. The demand of Sabres fans and our hockey community is right where I want to be. ... This is more than an opportunity. This is an obligation."