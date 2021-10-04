 Skip to main content
Sabres claim winger Axel Jonsson-Fjallby off waivers from Washington
Sabres claim winger Axel Jonsson-Fjallby off waivers from Washington

Devils Capitals Hockey

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby has yet to appear in a regular season game in the National Hockey League.

 Associated Press

The competition to make the Buffalo Sabres' roster out of training camp added another contender Monday with the club claiming Axel Jonsson-Fjallby off waivers from Washington.

Jonsson-Fjallby is a 23-year-old left wing who has yet to appear in an NHL game and totaled 10 goals with 15 points in 31 games for the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League last season.

A fifth-round draft choice in 2016, Jonsson-Fjallby has a two-year contract that carries a $750,000 cap hit if he's on the Sabres' roster, but he will be paid $175,000 if he joins the Rochester Americans.

The Sabres have some intriguing forward options to supplement their young core, but NHL-ready depth on the wing is scarce in the event of an injury. Coach Don Granato is also trying to fill the void at center by experimenting with wingers at that position, including Zemgus Girgensons, Arttu Ruotsalainen and, most recently, Tage Thompson.

Across 108 games in AHL, Jonsson-Fjallby has totaled 24 goals and 41 points. He's also appeared in 104 games in the Swedish Hockey League, not including his 12 points in 19 playoff contests with Djurgardens in 2019.

The 6-foot winger was a teammate of Rasmus Dahlin's at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2018, which was held in Buffalo. Jonsson-Fjallby had four points to help Sweden win the silver medal.

