Sabres claim forward Tyson Jost off waivers from Minnesota

The Buffalo Sabres added to their veteran depth at forward Saturday afternoon by claiming Minnesota Wild center Tyson Jost off waivers.

Jost, 24, has no goals and three assists for the Wild in 12 games this season. He's in the final year of a contract that carries a cap hit of $2 million. He was traded by the Colorado Avalanche to Minnesota in March, three months before the Avs won the Stanley Cup.

While injuries at defense have garnered most of the attention this season, the Sabres have had some ailments up front as well. Rookie Jack Quinn is slated to return to the lineup Saturday night in Toronto, but captain Kyle Okposo (lower body) remains out and he has now been joined by veteran Zemgus Girgensons, who took a high hit and left Wednesday's game at Ottawa after two periods and did not return.

The Sabres had called up Riley Sheahan and Anders Bjork from Rochester but neither was effective in their brief showings and Bjork has been returned to the Amerks to make room for Jost.

Jost was Colorado's first-round pick, No. 10 overall, in the 2016 draft in KeyBank Center. He was selected two spots after the Sabres took Alexander Nylander at No. 8. Jost has 47 goals and 65 assists in his 354-game NHL career, with career highs of 12 goals for the Avalanche in 2017-18 and 26 points for Colorado in 2018-19.