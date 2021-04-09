Sabres claim forward Drake Caggiula off waivers from Arizona Coyotes

Caggiula will likely slot into a bottom-six role on the wing and although he hasn’t played much on special teams in recent seasons, he may be asked to help the Sabres’ struggling penalty kill. The pending unrestricted free agent had a $700,000 cap hit this season and his arrival will allow the Sabres to not rush prospects who aren’t ready for the jump to the NHL, specifically Rochester Americans winger Jack Quinn.

Though Caggiula’s production plummeted in Arizona, he was still making an impact with the puck. According to Evolving-Hockey.com, Caggiula ranked sixth among all Coyotes forwards in on-ice shot quality in 5-on-5 situations. The difference, though, was an inability to finish, as he’s shooting a career-low 3.2% this season compared to his 13.6% output in 66 games with the Blackhawks from 2019-20.

Caggiula had a solid final season in Chicago, totaling nine goals, including eight at even-strength, with six assists for 15 points in 40 games. His on-ice shot quality in 5-on-5 situations ranked fifth on the Blackhawks and he chipped in one goal with two assists in eight playoff games.