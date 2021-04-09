Sabres claim forward Drake Caggiula off waivers from Arizona Coyotes

In search of forward depth with Taylor Hall on the trade block, Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams added a player Friday who had success under interim coach Don Granato in Chicago.
Drake Caggiula, a 26-year-old forward, was claimed by the Sabres on waivers after he totaled only one goal with six assists in 27 games with the Arizona Coyotes this season. There’s no definitive timeline for Caggiula to join the team, as his commercial flight will require him to quarantine upon arriving in Buffalo.
The Sabres are scheduled to practice Saturday in KeyBank Center ahead of a three-game road trip to Philadelphia, Boston and Washington. Caggiula will strengthen a lineup that has been hit hard by injuries and trades, including Hall’s inevitable departure before the April 12 deadline.
Caggiula has played five years in the National Hockey League since going undrafted out of the University of North Dakota, totaling 42 goals with 41 assists in 249 regular-season games. A quick, versatile 5-foot-10 forward with a left-handed shot, Caggiula had success with the Chicago Blackhawks when Granato was an assistant coach with the team from 2017-19.
“Speed, competitiveness,” said Granato. “He’s got a deep passion and love for the game. He plays hard. He plays a quick game. He can play up and down the lineup. He can penalty kill, he can keep up speed-wise and push the pace with your top players. He just fits anywhere up and down the lineup.”
Caggiula will likely slot into a bottom-six role on the wing and although he hasn’t played much on special teams in recent seasons, he may be asked to help the Sabres’ struggling penalty kill. The pending unrestricted free agent had a $700,000 cap hit this season and his arrival will allow the Sabres to not rush prospects who aren’t ready for the jump to the NHL, specifically Rochester Americans winger Jack Quinn.
Though Caggiula’s production plummeted in Arizona, he was still making an impact with the puck. According to Evolving-Hockey.com, Caggiula ranked sixth among all Coyotes forwards in on-ice shot quality in 5-on-5 situations. The difference, though, was an inability to finish, as he’s shooting a career-low 3.2% this season compared to his 13.6% output in 66 games with the Blackhawks from 2019-20.
Caggiula had a solid final season in Chicago, totaling nine goals, including eight at even-strength, with six assists for 15 points in 40 games. His on-ice shot quality in 5-on-5 situations ranked fifth on the Blackhawks and he chipped in one goal with two assists in eight playoff games.
Caggiula was a center when he led North Dakota to the National Championship in 2016, but he’s been a winger in the NHL and will remain there with the Sabres. He was a standout performer at the Sabres' development camp in 2014 and signed with the Edmonton Oilers as a college free agent in 2016.
With Jack Eichel still injured, Granato wants to continue to use Casey Mittelstadt and rookie Dylan Cozens, who will soon return to the lineup, at center. The Sabres also want to continue to use Sam Reinhart in the middle, as the former second overall draft pick pivoted back to his natural position when Curtis Lazar suffered a lower-body injury.
Caggiula is a natural fit for Granato’s system, which prioritizes pace and creating off the rush. In addition to Hall, contenders in search of cheap penalty-kill specialists may try to acquire Sabres pending unrestricted free agent forwards Riley Sheahan and Tobias Rieder, both of whom would counted $700,000 against the cap this season.