Sabres claim defenseman Christian Wolanin off waivers from Los Angeles

With Henri Jokiharju on the mend, and Mattias Samuelsson working his way back from injury, the Buffalo Sabres claimed defenseman Christian Wolanin off waivers on Saturday.

Wolanin, a 26-year-old with a left shot, was waived by the Los Angeles Kings and has appeared in 61 NHL games since he debuted with Ottawa in 2017-18. He had a standout performance during the IIHF World Championship last spring, recording one goal and six points in 10 games for the United States.

In a corresponding move, the Sabres placed Jokiharju on injured reserve. The 22-year-old right-shot defenseman will miss at least a few weeks after suffering a lower-body injury in the team's season-opening win over the Montreal Canadiens.

The Sabres will carry eight defensemen on the active roster: Wolanin, Rasmus Dahlin, Colin Miller, Jacob Bryson, Will Butcher, Mark Pysyk and Robert Hagg. Samuelsson is expected to resume practicing with the Sabres this week after missing the past month with a lower-body injury suffered during the Prospects Challenge.

Wolanin, a fourth-round draft choice of Ottawa in 2015, appeared in a career-high 30 NHL games with the Senators in 2018-19, recording three assists and a minus-7 rating.

