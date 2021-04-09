 Skip to main content
Sabres claim center Drake Caggiula off waivers from Arizona Coyotes
Sabres claim center Drake Caggiula off waivers from Arizona Coyotes

  Updated
Wild Coyotes Hockey Drake Caggiula

Arizona Coyotes center Drake Caggiula is seen during an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild on March 5, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.

 Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
The Sabres claimed center Drake Caggiula off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.
 
His last game for Arizona was Monday, when he logged 10 minutes. Prior to that, he had not played since March 27. He has one goal and six assists in 27 games this season. 
 
In four seasons, the 26-year-old left-handed shot has 41 goals in 222 games. 
 
Caggiula has an expiring $700,000 contract so this is a low-risk move to potentially bolster the Sabres' bottom six as trades are likely before Monday's deadline. 
