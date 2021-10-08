Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons named one of Latvia's first three Olympians

The Latvian Locomotive is heading to the Beijing Olympics.

Buffalo Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons was named Friday morning as one of the three provisional players for Latvia for the Games in China in February. Girgensons was joined by left winger Rudolfs Balcers of the San Jose Sharks and defenseman Kristians Rubins of the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Girgensons, 27, will be making his second Olympic appearance for his home country. He played in 2014 on an upstart team directed by former Sabres coach Ted Nolan and scored a goal against Henrik Lundqvist in a game against Sweden.

"It's an unbelievable experience to have as a player and I'm just happy to be a part of it again," Girgensons said after practice Friday in KeyBank Center. "Just being in an (Olympic) Village with all the other athletes, I think that was the coolest part about it. Just being surrounded by other world-class athletes and having a chat with other countries' and your own country's other players."