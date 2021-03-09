Sabres center Jack Eichel to miss at least one game with upper-body injury

However, Eichel has evolved into an outstanding, responsible two-way forward who can apply pressure on opponents defensively.

“Jack not playing (Tuesday) is certainly a big hole and a big loss on both ends of the rink,” said Krueger. “He’s the quarterback on the power play. He was really putting a lot of pressure on the puck defensively like you said, neutralizing a lot of transition already in the neutral zone with his speed and angling and we were able to push teams back into their own end."

A viable Hart Trophy candidate with a career-high 36 goals last season, Eichel has gone 13 consecutive games without a goal and is shooting a career-low 3.3%. He is the latest Sabres player to endure bad injury luck, joining defenseman Jake McCabe and winger Zemgus Girgensons, both of whom are out for the season.

Although the Sabres have improved depth at center, it will be difficult to replace Eichel's production and workload. He scored at least 24 goals in each of his five previous seasons, establishing career highs in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Eichel is averaging 20:30 of ice time per game, almost two fewer minutes than last season, and ranks fifth on the team in 5-on-5 time on ice.