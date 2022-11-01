Sabres center Dylan Cozens working to 'earn' respect when facing NHL's best

Dylan Cozens made a bad night worse for Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic with a shot the Buffalo Sabres center might not have taken earlier in his young NHL career.

Cozens didn’t try to drive to the net when given room to skate down the right wing. He carried the puck into the faceoff circle and fired a quick wrister that Nedeljkovic couldn’t snare with his glove hand.

The goal, Cozens’ fourth of the season and third in his last four games, helped the Sabres pull away for an 8-3 win Monday night in KeyBank Center and provided yet another example of his maturation into a dynamic offensive threat.

“You saw the shot last night,” coach Don Granato said Tuesday. “He’s improved his skill, and he was skilled already.”

Cozens’ evolution from an undersized teenager into a fearsome, 6-foot-3, 195-pound forward required patience and harnessing his disgust for losing. When the Sabres were short on experienced centers last season, Granato chose to use Cozens against the other team’s top players. Some difficult lessons were learned along the way. He was trying to win faceoffs and puck battles against the best in the world.

Gradually, Cozens began to have some success. Now stronger following a productive offseason, he’s taken another step toward becoming a consistent difference-maker with the puck and a pain in the neck to face when he’s defending.

The next test on the schedule is one Cozens is already familiar with. When the Sabres face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night, he will likely be lined up against future Hall of Famers Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Cozens takes the opening faceoff shortly after 7:30 p.m., with the game televised nationally on TNT.

“The bigger the challenge, the more I want to step up to the plate,” he told The Buffalo News. “So, it's great to see that Don has trusted me against some top players in the league. That’s a big part of my game. I want to be able to be a guy that can go out and score but also be a guy that can shut down top lines at the same time.”

Observations: A 'new player,' Jack Quinn scores to start Sabres' onslaught in 8-3 win Quinn’s performance Monday night in the Sabres’ 8-3 win over the Red Wings, from the quick shot to a hip check on Calder Trophy finalist Lucas Raymond, confirmed that he’s ready to contribute as a rookie in Buffalo.

Cozens faced off against Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin throughout the game Monday. And when the Penguins leave town, the Sabres’ next two opponents on the road have elite centermen, most notably Sebastian Aho in Carolina and Brayden Pointe in Tampa Bay.

No matter the matchup early this season, Cozens has thrived. He has four goals and six points while averaging a career-high 17:12 of ice time over nine games.

Cozens has been among the Sabres’ best players at 5-on-5, ranking second on the team in individual shot quality and shots on goal in those situations, according to NaturalStatTrick. He’s also first in on-ice shot differential and expected goals, both of which show that the club has controlled play with him on the ice.

“He hates losing and the worst of that is getting scored on,” said Granato. “I think that when you match him up against other top players, they learn who he is too because he’s ultra-competitive and that’s a good thing. He’s progressing. He’s still young.

"There’s so much information he’s taking in every game, every situation, every opponent, buildings, those sorts of things. It’s going to be a continual evolution for him, but I love putting him in those situations for those reasons. He’s a competitive guy.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Cozens has created the third-most high-danger scoring chances and he’s fifth in ice time among forwards. His transformation into a play-driving center began during the second half of last season.

Though Cozens had only two goals over the final 37 games, he began to earn more quality scoring chances by attacking the middle of the ice. He also learned how to harness his elite speed, no longer skating into trouble and showing patience when trying to set up linemates in the offensive zone.

“He’s getting more confident offensively and he’s learning when to use his speed and when to not use his speed,” captain Kyle Okposo said. “That’s a really good thing for young guys who can skate really well. Sometimes you have to slow down in order to make the right play and be in the right spot. He’s getting to the right spots at the right time and when he needs to turn on the burners, he can. Offensively, how strong he is on battles and how responsible he is, it’s been fun to watch.”

Cozens has appeared in 129 games since debuting with the Sabres in January 2021, but last season was his first 82-game schedule with cross-continental travel and matchups against the other 31 teams. The experience showed him what was needed to continue to improve.

For a second consecutive summer, Cozens lived with Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson in London, Ont., where they trained with numerous NHLers. They trained in the gym each day and skated four times each week. Every Friday was a scrimmage featuring players from around the league, including Boone Jenner, Lawson Crouse, Nick Suzuki and Jordan Kyrou. This occurred after Cozens’ statement performance at the IIHF World Championship, in which he tied for a tournament-best seven goals and took home a silver medal with Canada.

The regimen has Cozens feeling stronger in puck battles and when taking draws. He’s won 48.9% of his faceoffs, including 12 of 20 against the Red Wings, and his work on the forecheck has allowed his line to thrive.

“That’s part of any good player, how to make everyone around you better,” said Okposo. “That’s something that as a centerman, especially, it’s magnified because you’re responsible for getting your line in the game and it’s hard. If you have an off night as a centerman, a lot of times your linemates suffer because in this league there aren’t many wings that are huge play drivers. It’s a big responsibility for a young player, but he’s doing a great job with it, for sure.”

Despite his age and relative lack of experience, Cozens is viewed as one of several prominent leaders in the Sabres’ dressing room. He backs it up on the ice with his fierce competitiveness, always willing to stick up for a teammate or push back when an opponent tries to take liberties with him or someone else.

Cozens is far from a finished product. He wants to score more. And he wants centermen around the league, including the best, to loathe lining up against him.

I want to earn that respect,” said Cozens. “I want guys to not want to play against me. I want to be able to shut them down and score against them, so they start to get frustrated.”

Resting up

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was absent from practice Tuesday for what Granato described as a "maintenance day." Dahlin leads the Sabres in average ice time per game (25:23) and points (tied-12).

Ilya Lyubushkin remains out with a lower-body injury suffered in Edmonton and isn't expected to play against the Penguins.

Helping out

Sabres players Casey Mittelstadt, Casey Fitzgerald, Jacob Bryson and Jeremy Davies had their hair cut after practice to raise awareness for cancer at the start of Hockey Fights Cancer month.

Patients from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center were there to help clip their hair. Sabres forwards Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka and Peyton Krebs also took hold of the clippers to trim their teammates.