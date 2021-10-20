Sabres center Cody Eakin's status uncertain after collision in practice

The Sabres’ depth at center took another hit Wednesday with Cody Eakin leaving practice after crashing into a goal post during a drill.
Eakin is off to a strong start this season, centering an energy line with Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons on the wing. Through three games, Eakin has one goal and two points while winning 60.1% of faceoffs.
The Sabres did not have an update on Eakin's status following practice in KeyBank Center.
The possible injury occurred less than a week after the Sabres lost center Casey Mittelstadt to an upper-body injury in the season-opening win over the Montreal Canadiens. Mittelstadt is expected to miss multiple weeks, which caused coach Don Granato to shift Dylan Cozens to the top line.
Additionally, the Sabres moved Tage Thompson to center after he spent the first 145 games of his NHL career on the wing. Thompson, 23, has been impressive in a short sample size and has two goals in three games to start the season.
If Eakin misses time, it’s possible the Sabres will shift Girgensons to center. The 27-year-old played the position for a portion of training camp and at an Olympic qualifier over the summer, when he helped Latvia secure a spot in the Winter Olympics. John Hayden can then move into the lineup after being a healthy scratch during the Sabres’ 3-0 start.
Arttu Ruotsalainen is also playing center in the NHL for the first time, although the 23-year-old was at the position during his six seasons of professional hockey in Finland.
Ryan Malone and Ryan MacInnis are likely the top candidates for a promotion from Rochester. The Sabres recently signed center Mark Jankowski, but the 27-year-old is on an American Hockey League contract and has yet to join the Amerks.
Jankowski has appeared in 253 NHL games across five seasons, including 45 with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2020-21. Jankowski had four goals and 11 points, but he’s won only 48.9% of his career faceoffs.
Eakin, 30, signed a two-year contract with the Sabres in October 2020 and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Milestone night
Sabres equipment manager Dave Williams worked his 2,000th professional game Tuesday night in KeyBank Center. Williams, a Rochester native, was a student equipment manager for Plattsburgh State's hockey team before he worked as head equipment manager for the Knoxville Cherokees/Pee Dee Pride of the East Coast Hockey League. He then spent seven years as the head equipment manager for the Amerks before joining the Sabres.
Matchup ahead
Linus Ullmark will make his return to Buffalo on Friday when the Sabres host the Bruins for puck drop at 7 p.m. Ullmark, a 28-year-old goalie, signed a four-year, $20 million contract with Boston in July after appearing in 117 games with the Sabres from 2015-21. He is expected to start in goal for the Bruins.
Former Sabres center Curtis Lazar, who was traded to Boston in the Taylor Hall deal, is still out with an upper-body injury.
"I think we just need to stick with what we’ve been doing," said Sabres winger Rasmus Asplund. "We play with the system and everybody is on the same page doing the same things over and over and over again. If we stick to that, I think we can be a tough opponent for every team. Boston is a Cup contender, and I think it’s going to be a great test for us and really see where we’re at right now."
The game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. It will also be available on WGR Radio.
Practice notes
With winger Vinnie Hinostroza sitting out for maintenance, Anders Bjork skated on the top line at practice with Cozens and Jeff Skinner. Hayden also took line rushes, while Christian Wolanin was the extra defenseman.
Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin wore a full face shield after he was hit in the face by a puck in the second period Tuesday night. Dahlin returned to the game, but it appears the Sabres are being cautious with the 21-year-old's injury.