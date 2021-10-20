Sabres center Cody Eakin's status uncertain after collision in practice

Former Sabres center Curtis Lazar, who was traded to Boston in the Taylor Hall deal, is still out with an upper-body injury.

"I think we just need to stick with what we’ve been doing," said Sabres winger Rasmus Asplund. "We play with the system and everybody is on the same page doing the same things over and over and over again. If we stick to that, I think we can be a tough opponent for every team. Boston is a Cup contender, and I think it’s going to be a great test for us and really see where we’re at right now."

The game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. It will also be available on WGR Radio.

Practice notes

With winger Vinnie Hinostroza sitting out for maintenance, Anders Bjork skated on the top line at practice with Cozens and Jeff Skinner. Hayden also took line rushes, while Christian Wolanin was the extra defenseman.

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin wore a full face shield after he was hit in the face by a puck in the second period Tuesday night. Dahlin returned to the game, but it appears the Sabres are being cautious with the 21-year-old's injury.

