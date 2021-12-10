Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt undergoes surgery, expected to return this season

Mittelstadt thrived under Granato last spring, totaling nine goals and 17 points while averaging 17:04 of ice time across 28 games. He also made an immediate impact upon returning to the lineup last week, scoring in his first game against Florida and skating 19-plus minutes in both games during the road trip.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The club will now lean on Dylan Cozens and Tage Thompson to center the top forward lines, and it's unclear if the Sabres will soon recall a top prospect from Rochester to fill the sizable void in the lineup. Peyton Krebs, who was acquired in the Jack Eichel trade, entered Friday with seven points in his previous three games with the Amerks. The 20-year-old is the top center prospect in Rochester. Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka are dynamic playmakers on the wing.

Drafted eighth overall in 2017, Mittelstadt has totaled 28 goals and 62 points in 159 career NHL games. He worked his way from the taxi squad to the top six last season, earning a three-year, $7.5 million contract from the Sabres in September.