The Captain is back.

Buffalo Sabres winger Kyle Okposo, who said after the season he was going to take some time to ponder whether to return next season at age 35, made it official Wednesday that's he's coming back for his eighth season with the team.

Okposo signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract, opting against retirement and unrestricted free agency. It was expected that he would return to play, to try to get one shot in the playoffs with the club he joined in 2016.

When asked about Okposo, every player in the dressing room on lockout cleanout day last month said they wanted to return. Okposo had 11 goals and 17 assists in 75 games, a drop in production from his Buffalo-best 21 goals and 24 assists in 2021-22. But Okposo lost his power-play time last season, mostly to Jack Quinn, and that contributed to the decrease.

As disappointed as Okposo was about the Sabres getting to Game 80 of the schedule before being eliminated from the playoff race, he was thrilled to see the club's growth from the last-place team in the NHL to a 91-point outfit this season that fell two points shy of making the postseason for the first time since 2011. When he met the media after the season, Okposo said he was encouraged by the development and maturity showed by the Sabres' young players.

"They want to learn," Okposo said. "In the NHL, we have a lot of different egos with a lot of guys that want things for themselves. We’re very fortunate on this team where if you were to pan to the bench when there’s a goal scored, everybody is genuinely happy for that person. And that’s not always the case. It’s extremely special and something I’m very proud of.”

Okposo was named Buffalo's 20th captain on Oct. 8. The Sabres had stripped the 'C' from Jack Eichel 13 months earlier and played the 2021-22 season without a captain.

While Okposo's stats might have slipped some this season, what didn't drop off was his impact in the dressing room, the community and with the National Hockey League Players' Association.

"Everyone talks about how good of a person he is; it’s hard to overstate,” Sabres winger Jeff Skinner said last month “I think it’s hard to overstate how much he means to the group. … He’s obviously got a lot of experience and he draws on that. He’s just a quality person and genuine. ... I can’t think of a better role model for these young guys in how he goes about his business and how he treats everyone else.”

"He’s obviously the rock for our team,” added Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt. “He’s the leader and I think for me, personally, he’s just always there for ya. There’s nothing else you can really ask for. He’s always got your back.

Okposo signed a seven-year, $42 million free agent contract with the Sabres in '16 after playing parts of nine years with the New York Islanders. Until this year, the Sabres never got to March with a shot at the playoffs. And Okposo dealt with serious concussion-related issues early in his time with the Sabres. But since then, he's proved to be pretty durable, playing at least 74 games in the last four full seasons.

On the NHLPA front, Okposo led the search committee that hired former U.S. Labor Secretary and Boston mayor Marty Walsh as executive director. And just last Friday, Okposo was the lone player quoted in an NHLPA release announcing that longtime former NHL defenseman Ron Hainsey has been named the PA's assistant executive director.

Okposo's contract pays all $2.5 million in base salary and does not include any individual performance bonuses, which are allowed for deals for players 35 and over. It does include one team bonus: If the Sabres win the Stanley Cup in 2024, Okposo would cash in an extra $500,000.