Sabres captain Jack Eichel's agents say they thought team doctors approved surgery

When free-agent frenzy concluded Wednesday, and the hockey world wondered why Jack Eichel wasn't traded by the Buffalo Sabres, General Manager Kevyn Adams wanted everyone to know who has leverage in negotiations.

"I think what’s critically important to make sure is clear is that we’re in control of this process, we have a player under contract, we don’t feel any pressure," Adams said during a press conference in KeyBank Center on Thursday. "If there’s a deal out there that we feel is the right thing for the Buffalo Sabres, that we feel is going to help us improve, whether that’s improve right away or improve down the road - those are all the things we weigh – we’d be open to it."

The Sabres' approach to weighing trade offers for the face of their franchise is no longer working for the 24-year-old captain and his representatives.

Eichel's agents, Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli, released a statement to the media late Friday night stating that not only is there a disconnect between the three-time all-star and the club that drafted him second overall in 2015, but that Eichel and his representatives were initially under the impression that the Buffalo would approve the surgery Eichel wished to have on the herniated disk in his neck.