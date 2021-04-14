Sabres captain Jack Eichel out for the season with a herniated disc in his neck

Jack Eichel won’t play another game for the Buffalo Sabres this season.
Eichel, the Sabres’ 24-year-old captain, will miss the final 14 games with a herniated disc in his neck that’s kept him out of the lineup since March 7. The former second overall draft pick is expected to be ready for the start of the 2021-22 season.
The announcement from the team ended a disappointing sixth season in Buffalo for Eichel, who had two goals with 16 assists for 18 points in 21 games. He missed the start of training camp with an upper-body injury, sat two games in February with a lower-body injury suffered on an awkward hit in New Jersey on Feb. 23 and has not skated with the Sabres since he was shown wincing in pain on the bench at Nassau Coliseum.
The injury occurred when Eichel was cross-checked from behind into the boards and the television feed showed him grabbing his neck on the visitors’ bench during a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders. The hit ended a calamitous year for Eichel, who was stricken by bad puck luck and never benefitted from having consistent linemates under former coach Ralph Krueger.
Ten days after Eichel suffered the injury, Krueger was fired and replaced by interim coach Don Granato, who has led the Sabres to a 4-2-3 record over their last nine games. General Manager Kevyn Adams told reporters in a post-trade deadline video call that he spoke to Eichel in the aftermath of the coaching change, a notable update considering Eichel’s fondness for Krueger.
“But Jack and I do – you can ask him, I guess – we do, I feel, have a good relationship,” said Adams. “We’ve talked about his own situation, we’ve talked about our team, we’ve talked about previously when the coaching change was made and helping him understand why and what the reasons were. I feel good we have that open communication. I’ve encouraged Jack to ask questions. I’ve said this to you guys before, the players on the ice, they feel it, they know, they’re in the trenches, they’re dealing with it every day. So, it’s valuable for me to ask them questions and listen. Sometimes it’s just important to ask the right question and then listen to the answer before you make decisions.”
This season was supposed to be Eichel’s opportunity to lead the Sabres closer to contention. He totaled a career-high 36 goals among 78 points in the Covid-19-shortened 2019-20 season, earning him votes for the Hart Trophy.
The plan was for Eichel to join forces with former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall, a left wing whose elite speed would be a perfect complement to make the Sabres’ top line one of the best in the National Hockey League. The two helped lead the team’s power play to near the top of the league, but they skated together for only 166:25 at 5-on-5, as Krueger desperately tried to piece together multiple effective scoring lines.
According to Evolving-Hockey.com, Eichel ranked second on the Sabres in generating on-ice shot quality at 5-on-5 and he was their top forward in terms of limiting opponents at even-strength. However, Eichel shot a career-worst 3.3% -- for context, he had a 15.9 shooting percentage in 2019-20 – and, according to MoneyPuck.com, his goals above expected, a metric that illustrates a player’s ability to finish scoring chances, is the 13th-worst mark in the NHL.
The timing of the reported surgery will allow Eichel ample time to train for next season, but his extended absence and Krueger’s firing will raise questions about his long-term future in Buffalo.
Though Adams has expressed no interest in trading Eichel, teams around the league have called the Sabres to see if the top-line center is available. Eichel is under contract for five more seasons with a team-high average annual value of $10 million. His no-movement clause begins in 2022-23, meaning any trade would require his approval.
It's unclear which direction Adams will take with the roster this offseason. He'll likely receive more trade interest in Eichel, Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen, among others.
The coaching decision will likely factor into Eichel's outlook for the franchise. Don Granato is the Sabres' fourth coach since Eichel was drafted second overall in 2015. Adams told reporters following the trade deadline Monday that Granato is "in the mix" to remain head coach for the 2021-22 season.
A healthy Eichel would give the Sabres promising depth at center following the emergence of Casey Mittelstadt and rookie Dylan Cozens. Across six seasons in the NHL, Eichel has totaled 139 goals with 216 assists for 355 points in 375 games.
This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.