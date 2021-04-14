Sabres captain Jack Eichel out for the season with a herniated disc in his neck

“But Jack and I do – you can ask him, I guess – we do, I feel, have a good relationship,” said Adams. “We’ve talked about his own situation, we’ve talked about our team, we’ve talked about previously when the coaching change was made and helping him understand why and what the reasons were. I feel good we have that open communication. I’ve encouraged Jack to ask questions. I’ve said this to you guys before, the players on the ice, they feel it, they know, they’re in the trenches, they’re dealing with it every day. So, it’s valuable for me to ask them questions and listen. Sometimes it’s just important to ask the right question and then listen to the answer before you make decisions.”

This season was supposed to be Eichel’s opportunity to lead the Sabres closer to contention. He totaled a career-high 36 goals among 78 points in the Covid-19-shortened 2019-20 season, earning him votes for the Hart Trophy.

The plan was for Eichel to join forces with former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall, a left wing whose elite speed would be a perfect complement to make the Sabres’ top line one of the best in the National Hockey League. The two helped lead the team’s power play to near the top of the league, but they skated together for only 166:25 at 5-on-5, as Krueger desperately tried to piece together multiple effective scoring lines.