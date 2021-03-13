Sabres captain Jack Eichel out for 'foreseeable future' with upper-body injury

Yet, at the time of this latest setback, Eichel had two goals with 16 assists for 18 points in 21 games. He quarterbacked one of the league’s top power plays and started to attack opposing defenses with his elite speed.

Then one play altered the course of Eichel’s season. During the third period of the third straight loss on Long Island last Sunday, Islanders winger Casey Cizikas shoved Eichel in the back behind the net. Eichel was in pain on the bench and flexing his neck while talking to a team trainer. Krueger declined to say if the hit was the source of Eichel’s latest injury trouble.

“My focus, 100 percent, is always on the players that are here and the lineup that is available to us as coaches and we are excited about the challenge that we have and believe we have a strong lineup to deal with the adversity,” said Krueger. “Of course, Jack Eichel is an absolute elite player in this league who drive when he’s healthy a lot of the power that makes the Sabres a threat to other teams on a given night. Now we need to work together.”

Points alone don’t properly illustrate Eichel’s impact this season. According to Evolving-Hockey, Eichel ranks second on the team in goals above replacement, a metric that assigns a total value to each player based on his contributions in several areas, including even strength and special teams.