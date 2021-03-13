Sabres captain Jack Eichel out for 'foreseeable future' with upper-body injury

The diagnosis on Jack Eichel’s upper-body injury delivered another significant blow to the struggling Buffalo Sabres.
Eichel, a 24-year-old center amid his third season as team captain, will be out for the “foreseeable future,” coach Ralph Krueger said Saturday, though the Sabres remain hopeful that the three-time all-star will be able to return sometime this season.
Eichel has not skated with the Sabres since a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders last Sunday in Nassau Coliseum. The initial timeline for his return was 7-to-10 days, however, Eichel sought a second opinion out of state and the Sabres’ medical staff continued to evaluate the injury.
Under the NHL's Covid-19 protocols, Eichel had to serve a seven-day quarantine upon returning to Buffalo.
Krueger has declined to say how the injury occurred or if Eichel’s recovery will require surgery. All Krueger would say prior to puck drop Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins was that the Sabres were uncertain when their top forward will be able to return.
“An injury of this nature just needs more assessment and more time to understand it," Krueger said. “I’m being honest with you, we don’t know for certain the timeframe on it. We just know that it will be some time here from shorter all the way to (season ending), but it’s somewhere in between that. Nobody in the National Hockey League speaks specifically about injuries unless season ending and if it did become that we would be able to address it in a different way.”
Entering Saturday, Buffalo sat at the bottom of the NHL with 16 points through 25 games. It also ranked last in even-strength goals scored and 29th in 5-on-5 save percentage.
The Sabres’ string of bad injury luck began in training camp when forward Zemgus Girgensons suffered a season-ending hamstring injury during an intrasquad scrimmage. Will Borgen emerged as a reliable defenseman, only to suffer a fracture in his right forearm that is expected to keep him out until at least early April. Jake McCabe, unquestionably the team’s top defenseman, suffered a season-ending knee injury on Feb. 20. The most recent loss was rookie forward Dylan Cozens, who is day to day with an upper-body injury suffered on a hit Thursday night against the Penguins.
There was also the two-week Covid-19 pause in which nine players landed on the league’s protocol list, including defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who was bedridden while enduring several symptoms.
This was supposed to be the season Eichel made a legitimate run at the Hart Trophy. The former second overall draft pick scored a career-high 36 goals in 2019-20 and was expected to skate alongside Taylor Hall, a former league MVP who signed a one-year, $8 million contract with Buffalo in October.
However, Eichel missed the start of training camp with an upper-body injury and a lower-body injury kept him out of the lineup for consecutive games last month. He was stricken by bad puck luck and did not have stable linemates like he did in previous seasons.
Yet, at the time of this latest setback, Eichel had two goals with 16 assists for 18 points in 21 games. He quarterbacked one of the league’s top power plays and started to attack opposing defenses with his elite speed.
Then one play altered the course of Eichel’s season. During the third period of the third straight loss on Long Island last Sunday, Islanders winger Casey Cizikas shoved Eichel in the back behind the net. Eichel was in pain on the bench and flexing his neck while talking to a team trainer. Krueger declined to say if the hit was the source of Eichel’s latest injury trouble.
“My focus, 100 percent, is always on the players that are here and the lineup that is available to us as coaches and we are excited about the challenge that we have and believe we have a strong lineup to deal with the adversity,” said Krueger. “Of course, Jack Eichel is an absolute elite player in this league who drive when he’s healthy a lot of the power that makes the Sabres a threat to other teams on a given night. Now we need to work together.”
Points alone don’t properly illustrate Eichel’s impact this season. According to Evolving-Hockey, Eichel ranks second on the team in goals above replacement, a metric that assigns a total value to each player based on his contributions in several areas, including even strength and special teams.
Though Eichel 3.3 shooting percentage is by far his career low, he has made significant improvement in two key areas: defense and faceoffs. Entering the Sabres’ game Saturday, Eichel ranked second among all Buffalo forwards in limiting on-ice shot quality at 5-on-5.
Regardless of Eichel’s timeline for return, the Sabres’ disappointing season in Year 2 under Krueger will likely ignite more trade rumors about the face of the franchise. General Manager Kevyn Adams told reporters last week that Eichel has not requested a trade, but teams expressed an interest in acquiring Eichel last offseason and Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported recently that Adams is evaluating the entire roster.
Eichel is under contract for five more years with an annual cap hit of $10 million. He will have a no-movement clause beginning with the 2022-23 season.
In six seasons in Buffalo, Eichel has totaled 139 goals with 216 assists for 355 points in 375 games. He established new career highs in goals in each of the previous three seasons and was on pace for his highest point total when the Sabres’ season was cut short last March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s not ideal,” veteran forward Riley Sheahan said about the state of the Sabres. “I know we have better. I think there’s a level of skill and talent in the locker room that could contend with any team in the league. We just kind of have to put it together. I think the energy’s high to get back at it and to bring some energy back. So it’s all we’re focused on right now. We got a great group in there, it’s fun coming to the rink. We just to put together some wins here.”