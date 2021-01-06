Sabres captain Jack Eichel on first day of practice: 'Today was a good test for me'

After missing the first four days of training camp with an upper-body injury that he revealed was suffered on the ice a few weeks ago, Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel was a full participant at practice Wednesday in KeyBank Center.

The Sabres' No. 1 center is behind the rest of his teammates but said it was a relief to be part of the group again after watching the team's first three days on the ice and Monday's initial scrimmage of camp.

Zemgus Girgensons' season-ending injury a 'big loss' for the Sabres It's a significant loss for the Sabres, as Girgensons is their top defensive forward and a stalwart on the penalty kill.

"Today was a good test for me to go out there and be on the ice with a lot more bodies than I'm used to," Eichel said. "So I'm all right right now. ... It's been a while since I've been on the ice with that many guys. So I was a couple of steps behind today but hopefully it starts coming back and I start to feel like myself again."

Coming off a 36-goal, 78-point season, Eichel opens his sixth NHL campaign with a new left winger in free agent signee and former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall. The pair skated with Victor Olofsson.