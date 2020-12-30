Sabres captain Jack Eichel on Bills: 'I think it's definitely motivation for us'

Sabres captain and Boston native Jack Eichel will undoubtedly never stop being a New England Patriots fan, but he's blown away by the work being done this season by his other favorite NFL team.

The Buffalo Bills are heading to the playoffs as AFC East champions for the first time in 25 years – nearly 11 months before Eichel was born – and Eichel said there's plenty of motivation to be drawn from them as the Sabres try to crack the postseason for the first time since 2011.

"We're super happy that they're doing so well and having success. It's great to see them winning the division and doing as well as they are," Eichel said on a video call with reporters Wednesday, the day before the Sabres report to training camp in KeyBank Center. "It's been a lot of fun to watch them. And it's been pretty cool to see the city get behind them and be excited about their group and what they're doing, and the potential they have. So I think it's definitely motivation for us."

The Bills endured an 18-year playoff drought that ended three years ago. The Sabres are trying to avoid a 10-year drought that would tie the all-time NHL record.