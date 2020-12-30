Sabres captain Jack Eichel on Bills: 'I think it's definitely motivation for us'

Sabres captain and Boston native Jack Eichel will undoubtedly never stop being a New England Patriots fan, but he's blown away by the work being done this season by his other favorite NFL team.
The Buffalo Bills are heading to the playoffs as AFC East champions for the first time in 25 years – nearly 11 months before Eichel was born – and Eichel said there's plenty of motivation to be drawn from them as the Sabres try to crack the postseason for the first time since 2011.
"We're super happy that they're doing so well and having success. It's great to see them winning the division and doing as well as they are," Eichel said on a video call with reporters Wednesday, the day before the Sabres report to training camp in KeyBank Center. "It's been a lot of fun to watch them. And it's been pretty cool to see the city get behind them and be excited about their group and what they're doing, and the potential they have. So I think it's definitely motivation for us."
The Bills endured an 18-year playoff drought that ended three years ago. The Sabres are trying to avoid a 10-year drought that would tie the all-time NHL record.
"We want to be successful. We want to produce a winning team and be in the playoffs and be a competitive group in our league," Eichel said. "So yeah, I think that there's definitely some motivation there. And I think we should use that as a way for us to try and be as good as we can and to achieve our goals of making the playoffs and trying to win a Stanley Cup."
Support Local Journalism
The Bills provide Eichel with plenty of food for thought and, he said, so do the Stanley Cup victories the last two seasons of former Sabres and close friends Ryan O'Reilly (St. Louis) and Zach Bogosian (Tampa Bay).
"It was great to see both will have successes there," Eichel said. "(Bogosian) has been through a lot in his career, so I'm super happy that he got that opportunity with Tampa. And to see him do well was awesome. Definitely motivation ... I'm a competitor, the ultimate goal in this thing is to win a Stanley Cup and, and bring a Stanley Cup to Buffalo. That's my goal going in every season, that should be our group's goal. So when you see your friends do well of course you're happy for them, and you want to achieve those things.
"You see how enjoyable it is, and you see what type of experience winning is and how great that is. And that's the ultimate goal of all all of us as hockey players. ... I grew up wanting to win the Stanley Cup, and that goal hasn't changed. That's the ultimate thing. So every season we should be striving to do that. And anything less is a is a failure."
The Sabres will have physicals and testing in the arena Thursday. The on-ice team sessions open Friday morning at 11.
Due to NHL Covid-19 regulations, all training camp practices and scrimmages will be closed to the public this season. There are no exhibition games and the schedule opens when the Sabres host the Washington Capitals on Jan. 14.