Sabres captain Jack Eichel drops longtime agent Peter Fish, replaces him with Pat Brisson

With his relationship with the Buffalo Sabres seemingly at a stalemate, captain Jack Eichel has made a major move to try to rejuvenate his suddenly stalled NHL career.

Eichel has fired longtime agent and fellow Boston native Peter Fish and replaced him with Los Angeles-based Pat Brisson, who is considered one of the heavy hitters on the NHL agent scene. The change was first reported Friday morning by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and was later confirmed by The News.

Fish and partner Peter Donatelli of Global Hockey Consultants in North Andover, Mass., have been unable to help the Sabres broker a trade for Eichel, who has not been on the ice since March and needs surgery for a herniated disk in his neck. Late on the night of July 31, the agents issued a widely panned statement notable for saying "the process is not working" and accusing the Sabres' medical staff of changing their position on Eichel's treatment and thus preventing him from being ready for the start of the season.

Eichel would like to undergo an artificial disk replacement surgery for his neck, but the Sabres have not agreed to the procedure because it has never been done on an NHL player and have insisted on a standard fusion procedure.