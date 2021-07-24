Sabres cap 11-player draft haul with center Tyson Kozak in the seventh round

The Sabres completed their haul on draft day by selecting center Tyson Kozak at pick No. 193 in the seventh round.

Kozak, 18, has played two seasons with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League, totaling three goals and 11 points in 18 games during a Covid-19-shortened season in 2020-21.

Kozak was more productive during his first year in the WHL, posting 13 goals and 29 points in 63 games. Listed at 5-foot-11, 173 pounds, Kozak was ranked the No. 161 North American skater by NHL Central Scouting. He was named the Winterhawks' rookie of the year in 2020.