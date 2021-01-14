Sabres can't overcome 'very disappointing start,' drop season opener to Capitals

Mike Harrington: A weird backdrop was fitting for slipshod Sabres opener What we need, of course, was the howling of the fans and we know that's not happening any time soon, writes Mike Harrington.

“I think you can take solace in the fact that we were able to come back and make it close,” Hall said. “Obviously, we’ve got some guys offensively who can put it in the back of the net and force the issue that way. But it seemed like we were playing catchup all night, which is a tough way to play against any team, but a team like Washington, a veteran team, that’s going to be a tough night. So, we were behind the eight-ball kind of right from the start of the game and weren’t able to get out in front of things.”

Krueger will need to make corrections quickly ahead of the Sabres’ game against Washington on Friday. Though the forwards improved their passing as the game went on, the defensemen mostly struggled with alleviating pressure on the breakout and could not contain the Capitals’ forwards.

Nicklas Backstrom opened the scoring when he was left wide-open backdoor and received a pass from Alex Ovechkin, who fought his way through traffic, past Montour, to create space. T.J. Oshie scored on the power-play for a 2-1 lead when Ovechkin’s shot created a rebound atop the crease and no Sabres defenseman was there to clear the puck.