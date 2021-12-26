Sabres cancel practice as Don Granato, two players enter Covid-19 protocol

The Buffalo Sabres' return to practice on Sunday was canceled and the team announced later in the day that head coach Don Granato and players Dylan Cozens and Mark Jankowski have been entered into the NHL's Covid-19 protocol. The team said all three are asymptomatic.

That makes six Sabres in protocol, as Zemgus Girgensons, Vinnie Hinostroza and Jeff Skinner were entered last week before the league went on its holiday pause.

The Sabres have had four games postponed by the NHL's Covid situation, including Monday's game in KeyBank Center against the New York Islanders. Their next scheduled games are Wednesday at home against New Jersey, Thursday in UBS Arena against the Islanders and Saturday at Boston.

The NHL is reportedly working with the NHLPA on new Covid roster rules and the league is expected to make further announcements Sunday night about its upcoming schedule. Multiple reports have surfaced in recent days that the league may postpone all games this week and try to resume the schedule on Jan. 1 so it can play the Winter Classic in Minneapolis between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

