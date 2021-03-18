Sabres cancel morning skate as staff member enters Covid protocols

Don Granato's first on-ice practice as interim coach of the Buffalo Sabres was canceled Thursday morning.

His first game might also have to wait.

The Sabres announced Thursday morning, only 24 hours after General Manager Kevyn Adams fired coach Ralph Krueger, that the team's skate inside KeyBank Center was canceled because a member of the "hockey staff" entered the National Hockey League's Covid-19 protocols.

The Boston Bruins are in Buffalo to play the Sabres on Thursday night. Seven hundred front-line health care workers will be in attendance for the first game with fans at KeyBank Center this season.

Shortly after the announcement, the Bruins canceled their morning skate in response to a player remaining in Covid-19 protocols.

A source told The Buffalo News that the Sabres are conducting contact tracing and no determination has been made on the game against Boston, which is also scheduled to play the Sabres on Saturday at 1 p.m.