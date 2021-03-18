 Skip to main content
Sabres cancel morning skate as staff member enters Covid protocols
Sabres Capitals pregame

before the game against the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center, Monday, March 15, 2021. (Derek Gee / Buffalo News)

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Don Granato's first on-ice practice as interim coach of the Buffalo Sabres was canceled Thursday morning.

His first game might also have to wait.

The Sabres announced Thursday morning, only 24 hours after General Manager Kevyn Adams fired coach Ralph Krueger, that the team's skate inside KeyBank Center was canceled because a member of the "hockey staff" entered the National Hockey League's Covid-19 protocols.

The Boston Bruins are in Buffalo to play the Sabres on Thursday night. Seven hundred front-line health care workers will be in attendance for the first game with fans at KeyBank Center this season.

Shortly after the announcement, the Bruins canceled their morning skate in response to a player remaining in Covid-19 protocols.

A source told The Buffalo News that the Sabres are conducting contact tracing and no determination has been made on the game against Boston, which is also scheduled to play the Sabres on Saturday at 1 p.m.

This is the Sabres' second encounter with Covid-19 this season. Their season was paused for two weeks after an outbreak occurred during a two-game series against the Devils on Jan. 30-31. Nine Sabres players were later placed on the Covid protocol list, including defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who was bedridden while battling multiple symptoms.

Krueger, who was fired Wednesday after only 97 games as coach, also tested positive for Covid-19. The Sabres are 2-14-2 since returning from the pause, including an active 12-game winless streak that led to Krueger's firing. 

The Rochester Americans' season is currently paused in response to three players three players testing positive for Covid-19. Their coach, Seth Appert, was expected to fill in on Granato's staff Thursday while development coach Dan Girardi serves a mandatory quarantine. Girardi, along with Matt Ellis, will serve as an interim assistant coach this season.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

