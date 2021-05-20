Sabres can evaluate their players, draft-eligible prospects at world championships

Another year has passed without playoff hockey in Buffalo.
Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart’s futures with the Sabres appear to be uncertain, General Manager Kevyn Adams is conducting a thorough coaching search, the franchise’s second in a little more than two years, and the team’s scouting staff is preparing for a draft in which they will select no worse than third overall in the first round.
Hockey being played overseas by current Sabres is not inconsequential, though. Five of their players – including a recent draft pick and a defenseman whose NHL rights they hold – will represent their respective country in the IIHF World Championship, which begins Friday in Latvia and ends June 6.
The Sabres aren’t sending star power to Europe. Eichel is recovering from a herniated disk in his neck and three notable players aren’t participating because they are pending restricted free agents: Reinhart, Rasmus Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju. Rasmus Ristolainen isn’t playing for Finland.
This tournament is not lacking significance, though, as each Sabres player can use this as a platform to strengthen his standing with the team.
Tage Thompson, winger, United States
Thompson will have the opportunity to build on an impressive finish to his third season with the Sabres, as the 23-year-old totaled a career-high eight goals, seven under interim coach Don Granato. A first-round draft pick in 2016, Thompson played in the world championships in 2018, when he had one goal and three points in 10 games. One month after the tournament, the Sabres acquired Thompson from the St. Louis Blues in the Ryan O’Reilly trade.
Colin Miller, defenseman, Canada
Miller, 28, will represent Canada at an international tournament for the first time after he finished the NHL season with four goals and 12 points in 48 games for Buffalo. Evaluators around the NHL can use this to determine if their respective team is interested in acquiring Miller, who has one year remaining on a contract that will count $3.875 million against the salary cap. He was a healthy scratch in six of the final 10 games because the Sabres prioritized playing young defensemen.
JJ Peterka, winger, Germany
A 19-year-old drafted 34th overall by the Sabres in October 2020, Peterka had a busy seven months before joining Germany for the world championships. Peterka played a combined 57 games between EHC Munchen of Germany’s top professional league, EC Salzburg in Austria and the IIHF World Junior Championship. He posted the following numbers:
With EHC Munchen: 30 games, 9 goals, 11 assists, 20 points.
With EC Salzburg: 12 games, 7 goals, 9 assists, 16 points.
With Germany at world juniors: 5 games, 4 goals, 6 assists, 10 points.
This could be a way for the Sabres to gauge Peterka’s readiness for a jump to North America. He hasn’t signed an entry-level contract and would be a valuable addition to the Rochester Americans if the organization determines he is better served not play another year in Germany.
Victor Olofsson, winger, Sweden
Olofsson will be counted on to lead a Swedish roster that is lacking star power. The 25-year-old is coming off a season in which he totaled 13 goals and 32 points in 56 games while averaging 17:24 of ice time. This also provides Olofsson with more time to work on adjustments to his 5-on-5 game, an area of focus for him this offseason.
Lawrence Pilut, defenseman, Sweden
Pilut, now 25, has not played a game for the Sabres organization since March 2020 and spent last season with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the Kontinental Hockey League. During his first year in Russia, Pilut had seven goals and 21 assists for 28 points in 57 games. Pilut is still considered a restricted free agent and the Sabres hold his NHL rights until he turns 27. He signed a two-year contract with Traktor Chelyabinsk in June 2020. Perhaps Pilut can leave a strong impression on Adams and associate general manager Jason Karmanos.
Arttu Ruotsalainen, forward, Finland
Now we know why the Sabres opted to not have Ruotsalainen finish the season with the Rochester Americans. A spot on Finland’s roster for this tournament will give Ruotsalainen more time to work on the nuances of his game, particularly wall play and awareness in the defensive zone. The 23-year-old has proved capable of scoring goals at the highest level.
Ruotsalainen had 26 goals and 46 points in 49 games this season with Ilves of Finland’s Liiga, Rochester and Buffalo. He had five goals and one assist in 17 games with the Sabres.
The Sabres are in desperate need of impactful wingers, so Ruotsalainen will be able to earn a roster spot in training camp this fall.
Others to watch
Adams and his hockey operations staff will be keeping a very close eye on the United States’ and Canada’s games, as those teams feature two prospects who could be in consideration for the Sabres in the first round of the July draft: center Matthew Beniers and defenseman Owen Power.
Beniers, an 18-year-old listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, had 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points in 24 games as a freshman at the University of Michigan. He previously played at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
Power, also 18 and listed at 6-foot-5, 214 pounds, had three goals and 16 points as a freshman at Michigan. TSN’s Bob McKenzie recently ranked Power as the top prospect in this draft, while Berniers was fourth on McKenzie’s rankings.