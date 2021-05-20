Sabres can evaluate their players, draft-eligible prospects at world championships

Another year has passed without playoff hockey in Buffalo.

Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart’s futures with the Sabres appear to be uncertain, General Manager Kevyn Adams is conducting a thorough coaching search, the franchise’s second in a little more than two years, and the team’s scouting staff is preparing for a draft in which they will select no worse than third overall in the first round.

Hockey being played overseas by current Sabres is not inconsequential, though. Five of their players – including a recent draft pick and a defenseman whose NHL rights they hold – will represent their respective country in the IIHF World Championship, which begins Friday in Latvia and ends June 6.

The Sabres aren’t sending star power to Europe. Eichel is recovering from a herniated disk in his neck and three notable players aren’t participating because they are pending restricted free agents: Reinhart, Rasmus Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju. Rasmus Ristolainen isn’t playing for Finland.

This tournament is not lacking significance, though, as each Sabres player can use this as a platform to strengthen his standing with the team.

Tage Thompson, winger, United States