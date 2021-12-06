Sabres call up Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from Rochester

This a developing news story. Check back for updates.

With their goaltending in tatters due to injuries, illness and ineffective play, the Sabres are turning to their top prospect in Rochester to try to shore up one of the NHL's worst defenses.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen got the call from the Amerks on Monday and took the ice for practice in KeyBank Center, getting chants of "Luuuuuke" from his teammates as he stepped on the ice a couple minutes after the workout began. There is no official word yet but the 22-year-old native of Finland figures to get his first NHL start of the season Tuesday night when the Sabres host the Anaheim Ducks.

Craig Anderson (upper body, month to month), Dustin Tokarski (Covid protocol) and newly acquired Malcolm Subban (lower body) are all injured, with Subban joining the list after leaving his Buffalo debut Saturday night in Carolina. That leaves only Luukkonen and current backup Aaron Dell, who is 0-5 with a 4.52 goals-against average and .872 save percentage.

Neither Subban nor Tokarski were at practice Monday and there was no immediate word on their status. Subban left Saturday's game in the third period with an apparent right leg injury.