Sabres call up Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from Rochester, starting role on Tuesday uncertain

The Sabres are hopeful that Subban, who suffered an apparent right leg injury Saturday in Carolina, could be ready for this weekend's games against the New York Rangers and Washington. Tokarski remains quarantined in Florida.

"Of course, you're ready if you get called upon and that's why I'm here so in the end, it's nothing crazy," Luukkonen said. "You kind of want to stick to your routines, the same things you have done before. That's what kind of gets you in the game mode anyways."

The Sabres have given up 20 goals over the last three games, their most in a three-game stretch since yielding a franchise-record 21 goals in February, 1993. They are 31st in the NHL in goals against at 3.75 per game, with only Ottawa worse at 3.91.

Luukkonen has had a difficult year to date in Rochester and the Sabres clearly would have preferred to leave him in the AHL but circumstances at least for the time being have dictated otherwise. Luukkonen is 6-6, 3.42/.888 during what has been a rollercoaster season for him to date in Rochester. He has not played since Nov. 26 because the Amerks have had their last three games postponed due to Covid protocols.