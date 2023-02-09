When Dylan Cozens’ contract was announced Tuesday, the latest member of the Sabres’ young core to receive a seven-year deal was sitting next to his teammate, Tage Thompson, while on vacation in the Bahamas.

They weren’t alone, either. Rasmus Dahlin, Jacob Bryson, Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch were on the island with their significant others. The group threw a football around on the beach. They dined together. There was a pre-planned, 2-on-2 golf match – featuring matching outfits for the two teams – that had to be canceled because Dahlin replaced Thompson at All-Star Weekend in the Bahamas.

Images and videos from their island vacation circulated on social media, including the celebration after Cozens officially agreed with the Sabres on a $49.7 million contract. Across North America, five other Sabres vacationed in Scottsdale, Ariz., another reprieve from the physical and mental grind of an 82-game season.

“We’re always hanging out together, always having fun together,” Cozens said following practice Thursday in KeyBank Center. “I think that’s what makes this group so special."

Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams smiled in a roomful of reporters when asked about his players’ activities over the break. During an NHL playing career that spanned six teams and 10 seasons, Adams saw firsthand how camaraderie can’t be forced. It’s organic. And success on the ice can be spoiled if there isn’t the proper mix of personalities in the dressing room.

Adams worked diligently and patiently to try to build what he experienced as a Stanley Cup champion with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006. He wanted to develop young players like Cozens, then reward them with a long-term contract if they wanted to be in Buffalo for the right reasons. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he beamed with pride Thursday when discussing how many of the Sabres spent the break together.

“I’ve been on a lot of teams in my playing career over the years and I’ve had situations that I did that and you go away, and I had situations when I was like, ‘I just need to get away,’ ” he said with a laugh. “To have these guys, a lot of different players, and it wasn’t just the group that was down in the Bahamas or whatever, there was another group that went down to Arizona. I think that’s pretty special. These guys are around each other a lot, and then when they get free time and can go away for a few days and they still want to be around each other – and also, by the way, (their wives, girlfriends and fiancées) want to spend time together – I think that’s really important. That’s another part of it.

“These guys care about each other and they want the best for each other. That’s not something that we’ll ever take for granted because it’s not easy to have. I’m excited about that.”

A locker room in professional sports can be a fragile ecosystem. During the abbreviated season in 2020-21, Adams kept an office on the event level of KeyBank Center, near the Sabres’ dressing room, to be able to employ an open-door policy and to witness the interactions among players. He wanted a comprehensive look at what changes, if any, needed to be made to create that magic, organic elixir of personalities that form an unbreakable bond with a team-centered goal in mind.

Many personnel changes were made in the two years that followed. Don Granato took over as coach. The former core was dismantled with blockbuster trades involving Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen. There were many difficult nights along the way, as Adams and his staff identified the players that he wanted to build around. And in the past five months, he has signed three key members of these Sabres to seven-year contracts: Thompson, Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson.

Those decisions aren’t made in a vacuum. Analytics are a key part of the process. Adams tasked his hockey operations staff, led by assistant general manager Mark Jakubowski, to iron out the details of a contract for Cozens. Initial talks began last summer, but it wasn’t until recently that the Sabres turned their attention to signing Cozens, who would have become a restricted free agent this summer.

Adams held a one-on-one meeting with Cozens to discuss their respective long-term visions. This was also an opportunity for Cozens to express his desire to remain in Buffalo, the city he first visited days after his selection seventh overall at the 2019 draft. Both walked away knowing a deal would get done.

“The organization has struggled for a while and now we’re trying to do the right thing,” said Tuch. “Bringing in the right people, people who want to be here and people that are working hard to try to make the city of Buffalo proud and they’re getting rewarded for it. They’re not only producing, they’re doing the right things. That’s huge for our group. Continue to push to be a better you, be a better teammate and push together to be a better team. Just play for the city of Buffalo.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“He wants to be here, obviously,” Granato said of Cozens, who called it an “honor” to sign with the Sabres long-term. “It dispels the myth of lots of people that aren’t in Buffalo that love to say, ‘Players don’t want to play in Buffalo.’ It dispels that myth that has been out there previously. You can see now there’s no truth to that. These guys love this place, and they want to be here, and they have sacrificed to be here.”

Given all the changes on the Sabres’ roster, most of their young players weren’t familiar with the franchise’s history until last season when alumni returned for the celebration of Rick Jeanneret’s career. Tales were told about the raucous, sellout crowds and playoff runs. Another history lesson occurred this season with the jersey retirement and hall-of-fame induction for Ryan Miller.

Many of the Sabres were in Buffalo during the deadly winter storm in December. Cozens was among those who was without power as high-velocity winds roared outside his home. They’ve learned about the community they’re representing and are eager to snap an 11-year playoff drought that’s hovered over the fan base like a dark cloud.

A collective goal cannot be achieved without some form of unity, though, and this group has its own way of enjoying time away from the rink. The trip to the Bahamas was a latest example.

Inside the Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin's next contract with Sabres comes into focus with Dylan Cozens signed NHL teams aren’t paying for past performance with young players such as Cozens. They’re projecting what the they will cost in the future, Lance Lysowski says.

Cozens and Dahlin planned to face Krebs and Bryson in a 2-on-2 golf match. Each side had matching uniforms with tropical-print, short-sleeved button-up shirts and brimmed hats. Dahlin couldn’t make it, though. And without their designated teams, Krebs shot the best score. Beach football was one-sided, though. Dahlin and Cozens outmatched Bryson and Krebs because of the height advantage. As the designated quarterback, Thompson lobbed jump balls over his smaller teammates to help Dahlin and Cozens win.

“Our team is so close,” said Bryson. “You can travel with anyone and have a good time. That's a good thing. Everyone likes everyone. We all enjoy time with each other, and it was nice to get a little break and we're even more excited to come back here. Our group all traveled together, same flights and everything. We had a blast.”

The fun in the sun is over, though. The Sabres returned to practice Thursday following their seven-day break and have only one more on-ice session before hosting the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. They’ll then go on the road for a three-game, seven-day trip across California with stops in Los Angeles, Anaheim and San Jose.

While the Sabres were off the past few days, the New York Islanders passed them in the playoff chase. Entering play Thursday, Buffalo was three points behind the Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins for the second wild-card playoff spot.

The Sabres have four games in hand over the Islanders with 32 remaining in the regular season. The March 3 trade deadline is less than three weeks away. There will be outside speculation about possible additions, and Adams repeated Thursday that he’s not done signing his top, young players to long-term contracts.

Cozens’ contract is the latest news item that’s generated excitement among the fan base. The Sabres aren’t done driving toward their goal, though. While the interactions off the ice, and the performance through 50 games, are significant signs of progress, all involved aren’t done building toward their goal of becoming a consistent Stanley Cup contender.

“I think that we're gonna continue to learn more about ourselves down the stretch,” said Tuch. “I think we've started to form an identity, but we're still not 100 percent there. We're still the youngest team in the league, and we're still forming and we're still bringing new guys in, guys are growing and everything like that. It’s really an exciting time to be a part of a team like this.”

Injury update

Thompson skated on his own Thursday morning and is expected to participate in practice Friday. Granato added that if all goes as planned, Thompson should be ready to return to the lineup against the Flames. Thompson, 25, didn’t finish the final game before the break because of an upper-body injury that prevented him from going to Florida for All-Star weekend.

Tyson Jost also was absent from practice Thursday because of an illness. His status for the rest of the week is unknown.