Zemgus Girgensons knew where he stood in the Buffalo Sabres' plans.

General Manager Kevyn Adams wanted Girgensons back for another season. Not only is Girgensons one of their best defensive forwards, he's a respected leader and one of the people responsible for the positive transformation of the atmosphere in the club's dressing room.

The Sabres couldn't offer Girgensons a multi-year contract like other teams would on the open market, though. Their prospect pipeline is filled with talented forwards, including center Tyson Kozak, whose NHL potential might resemble what Girgensons has become since he was drafted in the first round 11 years ago.

Girgensons, 29, pondered the offer and informed the Sabres of his decision Tuesday, signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract to return to Buffalo and avoid unrestricted free agency on July 1.

A 'blood-and-guts' leader, Zemgus Girgensons using wisdom, will to help Sabres Girgensons’ relentless work ethic, selflessness and desire to win have been among the few constants for the Sabres during the franchise’s 11-year playoff drought. He’s had 172 different teammates, four general managers, six head coaches and 16 assistant coaches during his 10 seasons in the NHL.

This is an example of the impact the Sabres' progress has had on players in their locker room. In previous seasons, a veteran like Girgensons might have chosen to test the market and find an opportunity elsewhere. The Sabres have employed five head coaches since Girgensons made his NHL debut at the start of the 2013-14 season. Adams is the fourth general manager to lead the organization since Girgensons was drafted with the 14th pick in 2012.

However, Girgensons, like captain Kyle Okposo, who also re-signed on a one-year contract, expressed confidence that Buffalo is on the cusp of breaking a playoff drought that dates to 2011. Girgensons was a key part of the Sabres' 91-point season in 2022-23, skating next to Okposo and Peyton Krebs on one of the best defensive lines in the NHL last season.

Girgensons also produced his third consecutive season of double-digit goals (10) and he's among their most trusted penalty-killers. It was the first time in his NHL career that he appeared in at least 80 games in a season.

Girgensons, 28, has produced 81 goals and 174 points in 625 games with the Sabres. His return solves a possible predicament. Had Girgensons left as an unrestricted free agent, Adams planned to pursue someone with a similar skill set. Players of that ilk are receiving multi-year contracts on the open-market, though, and Buffalo doesn't want to block its prospects from earning NHL spots in the near future.

The Sabres have seven players who will become unrestricted free agents if they aren't signed by July 1: Vinnie Hinostroza, Sean Malone, Joseph Cecconi, Jeremy Davies, Austin Strand, Malcolm Subban and Michael Houser.

Tyson Jost is the next player to watch for the Sabres. He's a restricted free agent and showed after joining the team as a wavier claim that he fits coach Don Granato's preferred style of play, as well as the culture that Girgensons and Okposo have helped create in Buffalo's dressing room. Jost, 25, had seven goals and 22 points in 59 games while primarily operating as the third-line center. The Sabres also want Jost back on a one-year contract, and he has expressed a desire to return.

The Sabres have to be cautious about roster spots, though. They plan to add another defenseman and it's possible they'll have to carry top prospect Matt Savoie at the start of the season. Savoie, 19, cannot play for the Rochester Americans during the regular season unless it's a conditioning assignment because of the NHL's development agreement with the Canadian Hockey League. Buffalo can carry Savoie on its roster at the start of the season, then sit him long enough to make him eligible to join the Amerks for a spell. Savoie can appear in several games before he is re-assigned to his junior club or to Team Canada for the IIHF World Junior Championship.

Adams has the following forwards with NHL experience under contract next season, excluding Jost: Girgensons, Okposo, Krebs, Savoie, Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, Victor Olofsson, Alex Tuch, Jordan Greenway, Casey Mittelstadt, Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka and Lukas Rousek.

Jiri Kulich, a first-round pick in 2022, is expected to compete for a roster spot in training camp, and the Sabres are receiving calls from teams interested in Olofsson, who is entering the final year of his contract.