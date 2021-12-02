Sabres bolster NHL goaltending depth by acquiring Malcolm Subban from Chicago

SUNRISE, Fla. -- With Craig Anderson still out and Dustin Tokarski shouldering a heavy workload, the Sabres added goaltending depth Thursday by acquiring Malcolm Subban from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Subban, 27, has 82 games of experience in the National Hockey League, but he has been in the minors since failing to make the Blackhawks' roster in training camp. Subban had an .893 save percentage and 3.38 goals-against average in five games with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Chicago acquired "future considerations" from the Sabres in the trade.

A first-round draft choice of the Boston Bruins in 2012, Subban played a career-high 22 games with the expansion Vegas Golden Knights in 2017-18. He had a .901 save percentage in 63 games with Vegas from 2017-18 before he joined Chicago as part of the Robin Lehner trade.

The Sabres could have claimed Subban when he was placed on waivers at the conclusion of training camp in October, but their goaltending situation has changed for the worse.