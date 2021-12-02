Sabres bolster NHL goaltending depth by acquiring Malcolm Subban from Chicago

SUNRISE, Fla. -- With Craig Anderson still out and Dustin Tokarski shouldering a heavy workload, the Sabres added goaltending depth Thursday by acquiring Malcolm Subban from the Chicago Blackhawks.
Subban, 27, has 82 games of experience in the National Hockey League, but he has been in the minors since failing to make the Blackhawks' roster in training camp. Subban had an .893 save percentage and 3.38 goals-against average in five games with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Chicago acquired "future considerations" from the Sabres in the trade.
A first-round draft choice of the Boston Bruins in 2012, Subban played a career-high 22 games with the expansion Vegas Golden Knights in 2017-18. He had a .901 save percentage in 63 games with Vegas from 2017-18 before he joined Chicago as part of the Robin Lehner trade.
The Sabres could have claimed Subban when he was placed on waivers at the conclusion of training camp in October, but their goaltending situation has changed for the worse.
Anderson, 40, has been out with an upper-body injury since Nov. 2 and, while he's resumed skating on his own, there are no signs that he's ready to re-join the team. Tokarski, 32, has displayed flashes of brilliance as the starter, most notably a 45-save performance in a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh last month. He entered the game Thursday in Florida with a .903 save percentage in 14 appearances.
Tokarski, though, hasn't appeared in more than 30 games since 2017-18 with Lehigh Valley of the AHL. His career-high for games played in the NHL is 17 with Montreal in 2014-15.
Aaron Dell, the Sabres' backup with Anderson out, has struggled to the tune of a 4.56 goals-against average and 0.862 save percentage. The club's top prospect, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, also has failed to piece together a consistent stretch with the Rochester Americans after a difficult training camp in Buffalo.
Luukkonen, 22, has a 3.42 goals-against average and 0.888 save percentage with the Amerks, though he stopped 64 of 69 shots in games against previously undefeated Utica and Hershey.
This deal gives the Sabres another NHL goalie during a season in which a tandem will be necessary. The compressed schedule includes more back-to-back games and, if Anderson returns, the Sabres would have the option to keep Tokarski or Subban in Buffalo.
Subban is a pending unrestricted free agent with an $850,000 salary cap hit for 2021-22. He appeared in 16 games for Chicago last season, recording a .900 save percentage and 3.20 goals-against average.