Sabres bolster depth at center by signing Riley Sheahan to two-way contract

A familiar face is returning to the Buffalo Sabres to compete for the fourth-line center job in training camp.

Riley Sheahan, who spent the 2020-21 season with Buffalo, reunited with the Sabres on a one-year, two-way contract that will pay the 30-year-old a salary of $950,000 if he's in the NHL.

Sheahan, a native of St. Catherines, Ont., appeared in 69 games for the expansion Seattle Kraken last season. He totaled four goals and 17 points while averaging 12:03 of ice time. Sheahan's 47% faceoff winning percentage was his lowest output since 2015-16, and he played four games with Seattles' American Hockey League affiliate in Charlotte.

A first-round draft choice in 2010, Sheahan has 74 goals and 194 points in 635 games across 11 NHL regular seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Edmonton Oilers, Sabres and Kraken.

Sheahan was in the Sabres' lineup 53 times during the abbreviated 2020-21 season, producing four goals and 13 points while helping on the penalty kill. Though Sheahan hasn't totaled double-digit goals since 2017-18 with Pittsburgh, he's reliable defensively and, typically, in the faceoff circle.

The signing strengthens the Sabres' depth at center behind Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, Peyton Krebs and Casey Mittelstadt. However, it's unlikely coach Don Granato will want any of his young centers to receive less ice time in a fourth-line role.

Zemgus Girgensons and Sean Malone will compete for bottom-six jobs at center, but Girgensons has far more recent NHL experience on the wing. Malone, a West Seneca native, re-signed with Buffalo following an outstanding season in Rochester.

The Sabres also needed another veteran on a two-way contract after Arttu Ruotsalainen chose to sign in Switzerland. After all, injuries can occur and although top prospects Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka are expected to make the Sabres' roster, they'll need to perform well in training camp to make the cut.