Sabres' blossoming young players determined to reconnect with 'unbelievable' fans

“I said it from the first day of the year that this whole thing needs to happen the way it’s supposed to and organically,” said Okposo, an alternate captain. “We’re just going to continue to build. I think the last number of weeks, we play the Vegas game, then we play the outdoor game, we’ve played some emotional games, and last night was one of them. … Hopefully it’s going to want to push them a little harder, so our team becomes better and the building’s going to be more like that.”

Many qualities of these Sabres are like those of the franchise’s great teams. The players have a blue-collar, worker-bee-like determination that resonates with people in Buffalo, a willingness to stick up for one another on the ice, immense talent that plays an exciting style of hockey and a passion for bringing a winner to Western New York.

Behind the scenes, players like Cozens and Thompson talk about the dream of hoisting the Stanley Cup in Buffalo. They know this won’t be accomplished soon. The first step is a playoff push and qualifying for the postseason. But their openness with that goal resonates with fans who have suffered through heartbreaking Sabres and Bills losses.