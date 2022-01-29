Sabres awaiting results after several positive Covid-19 tests ahead of game in Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. – As the Buffalo Sabres began their morning skate Saturday in Gila River Arena, General Manager Kevyn Adams and coach Don Granato were busy trying to solve a crisis.
Defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju, and forwards Rasmus Asplund and Victor Olofsson were kept off the ice after testing positive for Covid-19. Then Adams pulled assistant coaches Marty Wilford and Matt Ellis off. Granato then laced up his skates to help with the brief on-ice session.
In the end, the Sabres had several positive Covid-19 tests, putting their lineup for Saturday night against the Arizona Coyotes in question. Granato told the reporters in Glendale that players and coaches were being retested and one player's second results came back negative, but the organization was in wait-and-see mode.
"I think that I can’t rule anybody out, and unfortunately, I can’t rule anybody in," said Granato, who added that everyone is asymptomatic.
The situation caused confusion for all involved, as players were informed when they left the ice that their teammates and coaches were facing a possible stint in Covid-19 protocol.
The Sabres (13-22-7) carried three extra skaters on this trip – defensemen Will Butcher and Casey Fitzgerald, and winger John Hayden – but the distance from Rochester makes it impossible to call on reinforcements from the Amerks in time for puck drop. There are no signs that this game against the Coyotes (10-28-4) will be postponed.
Craig Anderson is in line to start in goal, providing the Sabres with some much-needed good news after Michael Houser entered Covid-19 protocol Friday. Houser, like his teammates and assistant coaches, is asymptomatic.
In corresponding move, goalie Aaron Dell was placed on waivers to make room for Anderson.
"I think the last couple days, as far as physically and what not, I feel like I'm kind of where I need to be as far as the injury status," Anderson said. "That's a good thing. With the way things played out, there's no time to think about getting extra shots or getting into a rhythm. It's, 'Here you go.' Sometimes that's the best thing is to just kind of get thrown into the fire. You don't have time to think about it or psych yourself out."
Support Local Journalism
The latest crisis in the crease hasn't been solved entirely. While Anderson expressed confidence to the media that he's ready to play for the first time since Nov. 2, he wouldn't commit to being in the crease for three games in four nights.
The Sabres face the Avalanche in Colorado on Sunday night and are in Vegas for a game against the Golden Knights on Tuesday.
"We'll take that as it comes, you know," said Anderson. "It's one of those things, you stay in the moment as best as you can. If you look too far ahead, nothing good can come from that. From an athlete's standpoint, stay in the moment, get through each period, get through each TV timeout, and at the end of the night, you reassess where you're at and make a decision from there."
Granato couldn't reveal a backup goalie for the game Saturday, as Dustin Tokarski was still on the ice gauging his readiness in his attempt to return from the lingering effects of Covid-19. Tokarski hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 27 and entered protocol Dec. 1.
There was no way to determine the projected lineup. While winger Kyle Okposo skated and is in line to return, Granato wouldn't say for certain if the 33-year-old will be back.
"The hope is the other (tests) come back obviously within an hour because it makes it easier for game time tonight and we don’t have any other way to bring any other players in from out east today," said Granato. "We brought extra players on the trip. And again, that’s where Kevyn will be in contact with the league throughout the day to monitor where our numbers are at for the game.”
Dahlin's status, in particular, is one to monitor, as the 21-year-old is the Sabres' lone representative at the NHL All-Star Game next Saturday in Vegas. The length of quarantine can be shortened with consecutive days of negative tests, but Sabres forward Peyton Krebs was out 10 days earlier this month despite being asymptomatic.
Most of the Sabres' active roster has already been in Covid-19 protocol this season: Krebs, Okposo, Tokarski, Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Casey Mittelstadt, Anders Bjork, Dylan Cozens, Mark Jankowski and Jacob Bryson.
The NHL announced it won't test asymptomatic players following the all-star break, which Granato admitted added some frustration to the uncertainty his club is facing.
"You could probably guess we did mention that behind the doors there, so I’m not going to hide that from you," said Granato. "You do think, your brain goes there and thinks that, 'Jeez, we’re a week away from not testing.' As I mentioned, knock on wood. Talked to all these guys after we got the results this morning, everyone felt normal. So that’s really good and then your brain goes to another week until not testing."