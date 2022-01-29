Sabres awaiting results after several positive Covid-19 tests ahead of game in Arizona

Craig Anderson is in line to start in goal, providing the Sabres with some much-needed good news after Michael Houser entered Covid-19 protocol Friday. Houser, like his teammates and assistant coaches, is asymptomatic.

In corresponding move, goalie Aaron Dell was placed on waivers to make room for Anderson.

"I think the last couple days, as far as physically and what not, I feel like I'm kind of where I need to be as far as the injury status," Anderson said. "That's a good thing. With the way things played out, there's no time to think about getting extra shots or getting into a rhythm. It's, 'Here you go.' Sometimes that's the best thing is to just kind of get thrown into the fire. You don't have time to think about it or psych yourself out."

The latest crisis in the crease hasn't been solved entirely. While Anderson expressed confidence to the media that he's ready to play for the first time since Nov. 2, he wouldn't commit to being in the crease for three games in four nights.

The Sabres face the Avalanche in Colorado on Sunday night and are in Vegas for a game against the Golden Knights on Tuesday.